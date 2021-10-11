Netted Fabrics Market Key Opportunities, Process Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Netted Fabrics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global netted fabrics market is estimated to touch USD 342.7 million by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years. Changing the fashion industry and increasing demand for comfortable sportswear are attributing to this market growth.

Key Players:

Stannek Netting, Inc.

Jason Mills, LLC

Ultraflexx

Snyder Manufacturing Company

The Chemours Company

Fiberflon

Birdair

Taconic

ZS Fabrics

Seattle Fabrics

Growth Drivers:

Netted fabrics are loosely woven fibers that have properties like stretch and breathability. Further, such fabrics can be dried up quickly and are used largely in sports clothing. Owing to the growing demand for these fabrics in sportswear, leading companies are focusing on the introduction of innovative products.

Netting is the latest trend in fashion, and it is getting traction across multiple platforms, right from London to Paris for 2019 spring collection. Several celebrities and fashion designers feature in these shows. Thus, increasing the promotion of netting through international platforms and celebrated personalities will positively drive market growth over the forecast period.

Material Outlook:

Nylon

Polyester

Product Outlook:

Tulle

Fishnet

Application Outlook:

Clothing

Utility

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast years. Increasing demand for designer made clothes is supplementing the growth in the region. Various designer brands such as Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre, Needledust and others have emerged in recent years. Further, the increasing number of manufacturers and increasing consumers’ spending on designer dresses are likely to propel the market growth in the near future.

North America occupied the largest share with over 30%, in 2018. The presence of a large number of shoes & curtain industry and increasing demand for luggage & bags are supplementing the region’s growth. The United States held over 60% of the market, in 2018 and it is expected to be the major contributor in the region’s growth.

Middle East and Africa is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast years. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE are driving this demand owing to a huge population of Muslim women wearing the netted hijab. Moreover, growing people’s participation in various sports is leading to a rise in demand for sportswear, which is in turn driving the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Netted fabrics market has been negatively affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. The production of netted fabrics is largely dependent on the availability of raw materials such as polyester and nylon. However, with subsequent imposition of lockdowns across different parts of the world, netted fabrics production has dipped considerably. In addition, the pandemic has changed the consumer preferences as people are reluctant to purchase tulle made up of netted fabric owing to the rescheduling and cancellation of various public events including weddings. However, over the next few years, the demand for tulle is expected to surge, which, in turn, is projected to drive the market growth.

