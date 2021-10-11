Video Intercom Devices Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 11 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Video intercom devices Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Video intercom devices market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Video intercom devices Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Video intercom devices Market forecast.

The Video intercom devices Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global video intercom devices market size is estimated to attain USD 41.07 billion, by the end of 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing number of commercial and residential buildings are expected to proliferate the demand for video intercom equipment in the coming few years. In addition, growing innovations in session initiation protocol and video streaming are contributing to market growth. Intercom devices are equipped with in-build cameras that provide high-quality video. These additional benefits are projected to increase the demand for the product in the residential and office sector.

Intercom devices are highly preferred for security purposes in commercial buildings. These devices are easy to install and are integrated with access control and surveillance systems. Moreover, these systems are widely used in the automotive sector and others which are expected to surge the growth of the market. Intercom devices are featured with paging, audiovisual identification and emergency queuing for the call. Video intercom equipment allows to unlock a door using an electric strike at the door and also helps to track visitor’s information from the master station. Audiovisual feature helps to recognize the entry of visitor.

Key manufacturers in the video intercom device market include the players in the market are focusing on product innovations and invest high in the R&D activities to develop advanced products to remain competent in the industry.

Some of the companies for Video intercom devices market are:

Alpha Communications, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Aiphone Co., Ltd., Comelit Group S.P.A., Legrand, Panasonic Corporation and Samsung.

