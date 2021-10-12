Experience the best when it comes to Money Transfer Services through RRSB

Gurgaon, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — The increasing necessity of outward remittance in India has made the service sector of foreign money transfer a booming reality. Especially, remittance service for education abroad is in high demand in almost every city in India. However, issues such as steep charges, scams, and delays in delivery are common too. RRSB Forex has brought to you a hassle-free, fast, and exclusively affordable money transfer service in Gurgaon. Their motive is to reach out to everyone who is looking for a convenient and fast outward remittance service in the city.

Outward remittance should not be done in haste. Customers should not select a forex company randomly. They need to check the company authorization first, prior to making a transaction through them. To send money abroad from Gurgaon, it is best to choose a forex company that is registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI authorization is the most preferable one since they mandate and control the fundamental activities of the currency exchange market. RRSB Forex has preferred to go with this option as well. They are an authorized forex dealer doing business in the remittance and currency conversion market for more than a century. Undeniably when it comes to selecting the best money remittance provider, the first name that comes to mind is RRSB Forex.

RRSB Forex started its journey in remittance and currency exchange in 1912. The company’s principle to maintain a transparent relationship with their customers has helped them in establishing pre-eminent brand value with their legacy of trust. When customers send money abroad from Gurgaon through RRSB, they expect a fast delivery with several other added benefits. Reward points and discounts are steady catches for those who choose RRSB frequently for foreign wire transfers. One of the forerunning features of RRSB is that in the case they face any technical difficulties or unavoidable glitches, they inform their customers without wasting a second. Moreover, if there is any failed transaction, the company offers an automated refund as soon as the beneficiary banks inform about the failure.

Often people think that foreign money transfer is a complicated process. The truth is that it takes less than ten minutes to make the transaction. Through RRSB’s portal, it takes hardly five minutes. You just have to fill up the bank and recipient’s name, address, amount, account number and have to choose a payment method. RRSB takes less than 48 hours for wire transfer. They believe that often customers who are sending money for the first time, need assistance from the customer care executives. To give a better experience to the customers, RRSB offers an inviting atmosphere with round-the-clock customer service.

Alongside the currency exchange and money transfer service in Gurgaon, RRSB has excelled in offering loans, insurance, travel credits. Their future plan is to bring more exclusive financial services to the market.

About RRSB Forex:

R R Sen & Bros Pvt Ltd also known as RRSB Forex was the beginning of a legacy. Much before India got its independence, in a period where business was carried out in the British currency in the then English colony, India, there emerged an enterprising family that forever changed the way Indian entrepreneurs carried out their businesses. Introducing the concept of money changing in 1912, the Sen family established R.R. Sen & Brothers (Pvt) Ltd., the very first foreign exchange dealership in India, which is today famous as RRSB FOREX.