Orases Recognized By Find Best Web Dev As Top Custom Software Development Company For October 2021

Frederick, Maryland, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Maryland custom software company Orases was recently recognized by Find Best Web Dev as the top custom software development company for their October 2021 award list. Find Best Web Dev selected and ranked the ten best custom software development companies nationwide, placing Orases at the top of the list with an overall score of 99.87 out of 100.

Find Best Web Dev selected Orases as one of the top software development companies due to their ability to develop unique and innovative custom software solutions. Orases has a rich history of developing custom software for their clients to improve operations and increase revenue, as well as a high level of expertise designing industry-leading software products. Only companies with proven technical competencies, such as Orases, are considered for top awards by Find Best Web Dev, including their awards for WordPress development, Drupal development, custom software development and mobile application development, among many others.

This recent award adds to the long list of awards Orases has previously received from Find Best Web Dev, including monthly Top 10 company honors for May and July 2021, where Orases was ranked #4 and #3, respectively. Find Best Web Dev also ranked Orases at #1 for Best Custom Software Development of 2020, which featured their list of the top ten custom software development companies for 2020 nationwide. With several nominations for Top 10 awards this month, Orases will be considered for Find Best Web Dev’s upcoming list for Best Custom Software Development of 2021.

About Find Best Web Dev

Find Best Web Dev is a platform managed by DevStart, Inc. that connects businesses in need of web development services with the top organizations that provide these services. For many years, Find Best Web Dev has been a go-to source for companies looking for a range of web development services, including custom software development, for which they have provided Orases with several awards, honors and mentions.

About Orases

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Frederick, Maryland. Founded in 2000, Orases has become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to their client partners. Orases can be contacted by phone at (301) 756-5527 or by visiting their website at https://orases.com/. Their offices are headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane in Frederick, MD 21704.

