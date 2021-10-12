Fishing Rods Market Analysis By Product, Component & Distribution Channel, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fishing Rods Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global fishing rods market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 1.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed torising trend for carrying out recreational fishing activities across developed regions like North America and Europe.

Key Players:

Unilever

AFTCO Mfg.

Cabela’s Inc.

Dongmi Fishing

Eagle Claw

Preston Innovations

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Shakespeare

Shimano

Croix

Tica Fishing

Growth Drivers:

The popularity of angling vacations is increasing at a significant rate across the developed regions of North America and Europe. Popular fishing locations like Lake Michigan (Illinois), Gillhams Resort (Thailand), Salmon River (New York), and Connemara (Ireland) are gaining attraction among tourists all over the world. Peace and serenity across these locations are anticipated to boost the fishing activity thereby increasing the market demand for fishing rods during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

An emerging trend for ice fishing has also increased in the last few years across countries like Bulgaria, Norway, Canada, and France. This can be attributed to the rising number of ponds, lakes, and the presence of snow across such regions. Moreover, the rising number of campaigns and contests across these regions is expected to propel the market demand for fishing rods.

Products Outlook:

Spinning Rods

Fly Fishing Rods

Casting Rods

Raw Material Outlook:

Bamboo

Fiberglass

Carbon Fiber

Application Outlook:

Competitive Casting

Recreational

Commercial

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America held the largest share exceeding 40.0% across the global market. This growth can be attributed to rising interest among the millennial population to spend time on activities like fishing. Moreover, most of the angling spots required for fishing are located near greenery and near water reservoirs. Therefore, they provide an excellent spot for camping and family picnics. Moreover, angling contests being undertaken across countries like Canada and the U.S. are anticipated to fuel up the market demand for fishing rods in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecasted years. In this region, good growth in common mass interest for conducting activities like fishing is seen. Moreover, the rising interest in recreational fishing activity across countries is expected to boost in the upcoming years, thereby increasing the demand for fishing rods across the globe.

