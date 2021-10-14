On-the-job training the best way to attract and retain highly skilled employees

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — On-the-job training is a hands-on method for teaching the skills and knowledge needed for a specific role by intertwining day-to-day tasks with learning. Given up to 40% of new employees who receive poor training leave their organisations within a year, it’s clear why the Acorn subject matter experts see this as an important area to touch on. Their recent article delves into everything about on-the-job training including benefits, formats and how to design a successful program.

Some approaches to on-the-job training are more structured than others. The common methods you may hear about are coaching, mentoring, job rotations, eLearning, internships and apprenticeships. Beyond these, you’ll also find shadowing (when an employee understudies a superior) or committee assignments (where a group of employees are given an organisational problem to solve).

An inherent quality of on-the-job training is that the trainer needs to have a unique knowledge of the job role in question. For managers, this is an easy win as they can personally increase the effectiveness of internal training while also developing their own coaching and mentoring skills. Experienced employees also make great trainers due to their extensive knowledge of the inner workings of their organisation.

“Hands on learning is a valuable way to upskill employees and showcase the nuanced ways in which those skills are utilised in your organisation,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “On-the-job training helps your employees understand their job roles better and lowers attrition rates, giving your organisation a larger pool of highly skilled candidates for workforce planning.”

Implementing an on-the-job training program is easier than it seems, but it does require organisations to consider purpose and goals. A good way to get started is to determine what skills are needed, how training will be administered, what training materials should be used and when a cycle of training will end.

You can read the Acorn expert’s full article about on-the-job training on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/2XSHEJ5

