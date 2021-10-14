Turning The Key on The Turnkey Home Grow Cabinet, “Get to Know The Armoire” Webinar Set for Wednesday, October 27, 6 pm

Boston, MA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — This free “Get to Know The Armoire” webinar will explore the various components of The Armoire personal home grow system, as well as introduce and discuss the concepts and philosophy behind why The Armoire was invented in the first place, and how it differs from other growing system. The Armoire is patented by and a trademark of Green Goddess Supply, an American “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products.

This webinar is ideal for both existing Armoire owners who want to learn more about their hardware, and prospective new home growers who are considering The Armoire as their future home grow solution but want to learn more about it.

Ambitious home growers are invited to a complimentary one hour webinar on Wednesday, October 13, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/3v9SIOz

Webinar panelists include multi-decade experienced growers Vincent Bitetti, Chief Cannabis Officer (CCO) and Eric Robichaud, CEO of Green Goddess Supply.

Webinar participants will learn:

– Background – the origin story behind “why The Armoire?”

– What to expect — how it’s delivered, and what is in the kit.

– Setup / installation overview.

– Introduction to the various components (the LCD Controller for the fan, the new “Unicorn” grow light, etc.)

– Discussion of the differences from the first, second and third generations of The Armoire. (Similar to other products, Green Goddess Supply continues to improve the personal grow cabinet with each new edition based upon customer feedback.)

This is a participatory event. Come with questions. Get answers.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply is a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

The Armoire, a turnkey home grow system that even your most judgmental aunt won’t detect, is patented by and a trademark of Green Goddess Supply. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA with additional distributions centers in Los Angeles, CA; Long Island City, New York and Pooler, Georgia. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com/