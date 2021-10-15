Pro Marketer Reveals the Best Keyword Research Tips for Every Cannabis Business Owner

Toronto, ON, 2021-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Cannabis SEO scene has become highly competitive these days. The market is replete with legal complexities that are making the task of CBD marketers more and more difficult. Most of them have realized that regular keyword searches won’t yield them the results they desire. Now, the only way to generate steady traffic to your cannabis website is to find keywords that nail the target. Only when you succeed in doing it can you benefit from organic traffic to your website. Fortunately, the process is not really as complex as it may seem.

If you make use of certain tips and techniques, you can easily see your website rankings well on search engines. Let me outline the best keyword research tactics for you. Understand the search intent – When visitors conduct a Google search, they don’t do it without any purpose. They have a particular intent in their mind, whether it’s a question, query, or product they want to purchase. So, your content must match this intent. Everyone desires readers to stay on their page for longer. It’s how they eventually convert into buyers. For doing so, it is imperative to use those keywords that the user uses to conduct their search. For instance, if a person wants to purchase CBD oil, he or she will enter a phrase, ‘best CBD oil.’ On the other hand, a person who doesn’t know much about CBD oil will type ‘what is CBD oil?’ These two keyword phrases are very different from one another. Keeping it in mind, you must create informational and commercial content pieces on your website.

Look for those pages on high domain ranking sites that don’t have backlinks – A great way to get keywords is to use what your competitors are using. For this tactic, you can use sites with a high domain ranking. These are the types of websites that rank for keywords without doing much. They have specific high ranking pages, but those are not high in quality and don’t have even a single backlink. Here’s when CBD link building can prove to be helpful. You can benefit from this opportunity by crafting a better and informative version of the same content. It should be entirely original. Use SEO tools like Ahrefs for this purpose. Input the high ranking site domain into the tool’s content explorer. You’ll see a list of all website pages. Filter the list on the basis of referring domain. After getting the results, see the details to check the keywords for which all these pages are ranking.

Make use of gap analysis – It’s a great function on Ahrefs. As the name suggests, you can easily figure out gaps in your CBD website content and take corrective steps. You will find those keywords for which you can rank, but you haven’t targeted them. Find keywords for which low domain ranking sites rank, but your site does not. Enter your domain on Ahrefs site explorer and tap on competing domains. Out of the information that you see, pay special importance to the domain ranking and their traffic. Now, use the content gap tool in the site explorer and fill in low domain ranking sites on its fields. You will get several keywords for which those sites rank. Apply filters and target those keywords for which two of your competitors ranks. Then, start creating quality content on those keywords.

Do not ignore the search volume – Search volume tells you the average monthly searches for a specific phrase or keyword in a particular location. Suppose one particular keyword is getting a high search volume. In that case, it means that a greater number of people are searching for that keyword.

However, it does not mean that it’s a good keyword and should be a part of your cannabis SEO. It’s because the high search volume makes a keyword super competitive. If you are using this keyword, you will face tough competition from other brands that are also using it. In various instances, the competitors who are using the same keyword can have an edge over you through a more significant brand reputation, domain authority, or a bigger marketing budget. In such a case, your likelihood of outranking them will reduce. The best thing you can do here is to carefully compare the search volumes against domain ranking. Newer websites have a lesser domain ranking. However, suppose you can discover a site’s rank for high search volume keywords. In that case, you can reverse engineer their process and utilize the same keyword.

Make use of long-tail keywords – Long-tail keywords exert a huge influence on your CBD marketing strategy. Its because they are the type of keywords that make your site visible to those who are interested in purchasing your products. The good news is, it is not really all that difficult to find relevant long-tail keywords. Implement a keyword research tool like KeywordsFX for it. Long-tail keywords reflect the way your audience types in their search phrases. Hence, you can drive lots of qualified leads by using them.

CBD SEO is not free of complications. To nail it, you need time and patience. But once you start reaping the results, it won’t take long before you come to the attention of those who are truly interested in your offerings. If you find yourself too overwhelmed with the process of CBD SEO, feel free to reach out to a reliable SEO company in Toronto.

