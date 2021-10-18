Lucintel Forecasts Polyurethane Tooling Board Market to Reach $0.2 billion by 2026

According to the recent study the polyurethane tooling board market is projected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing usage of polyurethane tooling boards in the automotive and aerospace industries due to low cost and shorter prototype production time.

Browse 76 figures / charts and 48 tables in this 123 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polyurethane tooling board market by application (automotive, marine, wind energy, and aerospace & defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Automotive market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the polyurethane tooling board market is segmented into automotive, marine, wind energy, and aerospace & defense. Lucintel forecasts that the automotive market is expected to remain the largest segment due to excellent surface finish, high dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and high glass transition temperatures. Aerospace & defense is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

“Europe will dominate the polyurethane tooling board market in near future”

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for Polyurethane tooling board because of the growing demand for polyurethane tooling boards for developing prototypes for formula one cars, motorsports vehicles, and lightweight vehicles. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Major players of polyurethane tooling board market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Camtek (Sika), RAMPF Tooling Solutions, General Plastics, OBO Werke, and CMT Materials are among the major polyurethane tooling board providers.

