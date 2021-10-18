Lucintel Forecasts IV-IV Compound Semiconductor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%

According to the recent study the IV-IV compound semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in initiatives by government in funding the semiconductor industry, rise in demand for silicon & germanium, and growth in the usage of IV-IV compound semiconductor in led applications.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in IV-IV compound semiconductor market by material type (SiC, SiGe, others), end use industry (healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Asia Pacific will dominate the IV-IV compound semiconductor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of the semiconductor industry.

Major players of IV-IV compound semiconductor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Nichia, Samsung Electronic, Osram, Qorvo, Skyworks, Cree, on Semiconductor, GAN Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, Infineon and NXP are among the major IV-IV compound semiconductor providers.

