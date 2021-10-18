Lucintel Forecasts High Purity Quartz Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5%-7%

According to the recent study the high purity quartz market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of semiconductor ICs and growth of the solar energy.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in high purity quartz market by grade (HPQ powder, grade I, grade II, and grade III), end use industry (semiconductor, solar, lighting, optics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

Based on end use industry, the high purity quartz market is segmented into semiconductor, solar, lighting, optics, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the solar market is expected to remain the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of the solar PV installations.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period as China is expected to hold the leading share of the market in the region during the forecast period. Wide industrial manufacturing base, high availability of raw materials, and broad consumer base are some of the key factors driving the demand for high purity quartz in that country.

Major players of high purity quartz market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. The Quartz Corp., Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd., High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd, Russian Quartz, I-Minerals Inc, Creswick Quartz, Nordic Mining ASA is among the major high purity quartz providers.

