Pro Marketer Reveals Six Effective Techniques to Attract More Customers to Your Dispensary

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — The final quarter of 2021 has arrived. Looking back, we can conclude that several cannabis dispensaries have successfully stood the test of time. They have endured the seemingly challenging online marketing landscape by employing intelligent strategies and tactics.

Still, it does not discount the fact that a vast majority of CBD businesses are still searching for ways to increase their revenue. As a digital marketing agency that works to help cannabis seo brands get the online recognition they deserve, we’ve compiled six useful ways that brands can employ immediately. These proven techniques have allowed numerous cannabis businesses to boost their brand presence and increase sales and revenue.

Now it’s time for you to use them to your advantage and increase the visibility of your services.



Give Third-Party Listings the Attention They Deserve

It is a simple way to increase your presence online. However, most businesses do not give it the requisite attention. Thus, they unknowingly miss numerous opportunities. One of the basic listings to make use of is Google My Business. It is free and is the first step to take for connecting with your audience.

You can get the hang of the digital search volume, traffic metrics, and associated keywords through it. Apart from it, you should also ensure that, as a cannabis business owner, you have registered yourself on all the common listing platforms in your location. Through them, you can gather reviews and provide incentives to new customers to give reviews or support sponsorships.



Get Active

It means thinking about actively hosting events and workshops. Although throughout 2021, in-person events were forbidden, these rules are loosening now as the pandemic subsides. But that does not mean eliminating virtual events and webinars.

Get active both online and offline. Although at present, there’s more scope for doing virtual events and educating your customer about your brand. For example, in a webinar you can give information about the medical uses of cannabis. Make use of LinkedIn live streaming tools and Instagram live to connect with distant dispensaries and vendors. It’ll keep your customers fully engaged with your content. The more initiative you take for hosting events and workshops both offline and online, the more are you likely to attract and retain the interest of your customer base.



Increase Your Sales Channel

The pandemic has taught people worldwide many lessons. It has also taught a powerful lesson about consumerism. It’s that imparting greater convenience always increases your value. During all these months, when people were confined to their homes, they never felt cut off from services like grocery and food delivery. These were provided to them on their doorstep, so these services thrived even during the uncertain scenario.

You can take a cue from it and expand your sales channel to incorporate online ordering and delivery in its fold. Schedule delivery options for non-peak times. You can also think about providing your customers with a hassle-free ordering experience by providing curbside pickup options. Such measures on your part will only help you come to the attention of a more significant number of customers and consequently increase the volume of your orders.



Be Attentive About the Timing of Your Promotions

Promotions are a great tool to boost sales during downtimes. But keep in mind the behaviour of different kinds of customers. Some of them are very professional and are always on the go. They will benefit from offers that are related to online ordering. Other customers like those who are a bit old will want something during the daytime hours. Instead of just guessing about it, take advantage of the data in your CRM and then send emails and SMSs accordingly. Only after this should you schedule promotions. You will get the most from it.



Include More Payment Options

Many business owners have lost a chunk of their customers due to a lack of suitable payment options. You certainly don’t want that to happen. So, give various payment options according to the requirements of your customers. Every payment portal should be easy to use and trustworthy.

In Canada, credit and debit transactions provide 15 per cent more revenue than simple cash transactions. You should incorporate them in your payment scheme. New options like Apple Pay can bring about a considerable boost in your revenue. Cashless transactions provide more significant revenue than cash transactions. Make sure to keep your customer’s needs in your mind and provide flexibility in payment options.

Think of Offering a Loyalty Program to Your Customers

Tactics like promotions and discounts are a great way to attract customers. But for driving repeat business, you need something that will keep them coming back. It’s exactly here that loyalty programs become important. When people get points or earn rewards for purchasing something at a dispensary, they are likely to come through the doors again. It incentivizes them to buy again and also to spend more on every single purchase. Loyalty programs also make customers excited at the prospect of shopping from your dispensary.

The CBD market is indeed competitive. But implementing certain clever strategies can help you get your customer’s attention. Today there are several online tools for boosting awareness about your dispensary online. If you are starting, or want some help and guidance along the way, feel free to seek the help of a trusted SEO agency Toronto.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Pro Marketer is an SEO company in Toronto that guarantees efficiency and value at an affordable price. Each SEO professional in our company focuses on strategic implementations to help you achieve your goals faster.

Contact:

Arun Kirupa

Promarketer

10 Thornmount Drive Toronto,

Ontario M1B 3J4, Canada