Connection to the Real World: Revelation is Revealed in New Weekly Bible Seminar

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — With the rise of uncertainty about the present and future of humanity triggered by the pandemic, misinformation regarding COVID-19, leading to the lack of trust in the medical field and misunderstandings in the religious community, various concerns in daily life have increased.

In the United States, rumors are circulating that the COVID-19 vaccine is the “mark of the beast.” This apocalyptic biblical term is from Revelation 13 and is usually interpreted as being attached to Satan and subsequently diverging from God. Additionally, people regardless of religious background frequently encounter the question – does the COVID-19 pandemic signify “the end of the world?”

In the midst of the current world situation, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, announced that it will hold a round of weekly seminars titled, “Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God’s New Covenant” from October 18th to December 27th.

The seminars, which will be broadcasted live on YouTube, will provide explanations of the prophecies recorded from every chapter of Revelation based on the 5W1H (who, what, when, where, why, how) method. Chairman Man-hee Lee, who says that he is a witness who has seen and heard all the events of the book of Revelation physically fulfilled in the real world (Revelation 22:16), will be a keynote lecturer.

Previously, the Shincheonji Word Seminar held in August attracted 1,700 pastors and 28,000 people globally. “The number of participants at this time reflects their interest and effort to understand the words of Revelation consistently with the words of the rest of the books in the Bible,” said Mr. Kim Shin-chang, General Director of the International Mission Department of Shincheonji Church.

The Shincheonji Church also added that the book of Revelation is written in parables and the reality has not yet been explained, but instead has been interpreted only through human thoughts and non-biblical speculative theories which has misguided believers and instigated social disorder.

The church also emphasized that understanding the true meaning of the book of Revelation is seeing how the prophecies expressed in parables have been physically fulfilled in the world today according to the Bible.

(Seminar on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShincheonjiChurchofJesus)

About Shincheonji Church of Jesus:

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (SCJ), commonly known as Shincheonji Church of Jesus or simply Shincheonji is a denomination of christian new religious movement established in South Korea by Lee Man-hee. Shincheonji’s teaching claims that their founder Lee is the pastor promised in the New Testament, and that the Book of Revelation is written in secret metaphors (parables) which only Lee is capable of deciphering. Shincheonji teaches that it is the true faith with its members receiving salvation at the time of final judgment.

