Elevate Your Design Team’s Visual Design Capabilities and Conception Sharing with nanoCAD Plus

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Design and visual teams have scrambled to create new technological stopgaps in their information flow since the global pandemic hit the business world. Remote working and online meeting spaces have changed how we view the information in the modern area. These changes often become confusing and waste valuable time between clients, teams, and leadership.

Now there is a new solution with nanoCAD Plus. CAD is still the industry standard for building and design modeling visualizations. With nanoCAD Plus, your team gets the immediate benefit of a DWG-compatible-based software suite for sharing information between departments, partnered businesses, and clients. This versatile software takes all the guesswork out of needing to share screens from multiple software deployments.

With such an added benefit to your design firm, the need for enhanced security is a necessary concern. That is why nanoCAD has implemented digitally signing into their software that reduces the opportunity of industrial, business, developmental, and designing espionage. This helps teams by reducing the constant fear that someone is out to steal their hard-earned creations.

The software itself has vastly improved to a more inclusive user interface. nanoCAD Plus is well known for its design capabilities using an updated tool palette. Users are empowered to customize their own toolbars and palette to best fit their particular industry. This saves operating costs by reducing the labor-intensive time of engineers, designers, architects, and developers that currently involve endlessly shuffling for specific tools.

nanoCAD increases sharing compatibility with third-party applications and file sharing instances to departments, partners, and clients who can actively share information and updates when necessary. The program is available as a trial and in tiered premium pricing, depending on your firm’s size and particular needs. This is a high-quality program any design firm can use to improve business efficiency and communication at an excellent price point leadership will appreciate.

To download and try nanoCAD Plus, visit: https://nanocad.com/products/plus/.