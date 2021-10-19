Vantage Circle & Motivaluate Consulting Partners to Drive Better Employee Experience in the GCC

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution, announces its official strategic partnership with Motivaluate Consulting, a leading management consulting firm delivering corporate learning, development and strategic consulting solutions to companies across the GCC.

This collaboration of Vantage Circle and Motivaluate strives to provide a seamless and enhanced employee experience. Vantage Circle is known for its simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solutions globally. Motivaluate, on the other hand, delivers learning, development and strategic consulting solutions to help organizations empower their teams and align employees with company values and business objectives.

“We look forward to this partnership with Motivaluate and its team. Motivaluate has built a fabulous reputation across the Middle East as a trusted partner to evolve and improve workplace capabilities through learning, development and strategic transformations. The Vantage Circle platform and its solutions and frameworks are well placed to create an ecosystem where employees can innovate and thrive.” quoted Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas & Global Partnerships at Vantage Circle. The ‘Vantage AIRe’ framework for employee recognition, he adds, will help companies design programs that fit perfectly into their culture and way of working.

“As we head towards business as usual in the aftermath of the pandemic we recently experienced, providing businesses with an ecosystem where employees can thrive and deliver is of utmost criticality. The Vantage Circle platform has been beautifully architected to help companies engage, motivate and better align their teams keeping in mind remote working trends. As we aim towards creating an improved employee experience, the partnership with Vantage Circle is one step closer to providing our clients with the tools to develop and nurture a culture of highly engaged, inspired and empowered workforce.” said Shridhar Sampath, CEO of Motivaluate.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. For more information please visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/.

About Motivaluate: Motivaluate helps clients achieve breakthrough results in profits, cash flow and growth through people development to implement strategies and drive success.

They focus on developing the capabilities of an organization’s people who need to address real-world challenges, attain specific business objectives and drive cash flows, profits and growth – higher, faster, and stronger. Over the last 11 years, Motivaluate has empowered over 20,000+ people from amongst 250+ clients spread across GCC, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit https://motivaluate.com/about-us/.