SEZ TECHNOPOLIS MOSCOW IN THE GLOBAL RATING OF SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Technopolis Moscow entered the Global Free Zones of the Year by the English fDi Magazine, winning in the nomination ” Development of medical technologies and pharmaceuticals COVID-19 related”.

This year, 70 special economic zones from different countries were analyzed in different nominations. 27 of them took the lead.

“International experts highly appreciated the work of the special economic zone of Moscow, which systematically develops a cluster of medical technologies on its territory. Today, there are 20 residents here who manufacture medicines and medical equipment. In 2020, these enterprises invested over five billion rubles and provided more than 50 percent of the total investment in the SEZ. For the first half of 2021, they accounted for more than 80 percent of investments – 10 billion rubles”, announced Alexander Prokhorov, Head of the Department for Investment and Industrial policy of Moscow.

SEZ Technopolis Moscow produces a wide range of products for the healthcare sector – from vital drugs to disinfection equipment. The Moscow SEZ makes drugs for the treatment of various disorders, including renal failure, anticoagulants, and immunosuppressants. Medical devices for emergency medical care, artificial lung ventilation devices, disinfection and washing installations for the treatment of medical supplies are being developed and manufactured. There is also a production of vaccines, a plant for the production of cancer drugs has been launched.

The success of the cluster became possible due to the fact that companies quickly responded to market needs during the pandemic. An important role was played by the support from the special economic zone in the form of additional benefits introduced in 2020 due to the coronavirus. For example, for three months the rent rate for enterprises that had suspended their activities was reduced by half. Services for entrepreneurs working on the territory of the Moscow SEZ are also constantly being improved.

Last year, eight Russian special economic zones were awarded in various nominations for the Global Free Zones of the Year, and this year only four. But the value of these awards is much higher, said Gennady Degtev, CEO of SEZ Technopolis Moscow.

“The international recognition of the Moscow Special Economic Zone, its merits in the development of medical technologies to combat COVID-19, underlines the effectiveness of the work of the entire technological community of the Moscow SEZ. Technopolis residents have made a significant contribution to the fight against coronavirus both in Russia and abroad. In 2020 alone, the enterprises of the special economic zone supplied more than eight thousand units of goods to fight the pandemic in 45 regions of the country. The products are used in various institutions – hospitals, schools, federal departments and universities. Work in this area continues”, he specified.

A wide range of incentives for the tenants of special economic zones contributes to constant R&D activities. For example preferential rate for land lease, the ability to buy out a leased plot for one percent of the cadastral value after the object is put into operation, a zero tax rate on land, transport and property.

Along with SEZ Technopolis Moscow, three more special economic zones of Russia – Kaliningrad, Innopolis and Dubna – were named the winners of 2021.

About SEZ Technopolis Moscow

Special economic zone Technopolis Moscow is a key driver of new industrial Moscow. It focuses on the development of innovative ecosystem of the city by creating favorable conditions for localization of hi-tech companies. Five sites of SEZ are the key hubs of Moscow’s innovative ecosystem dedicated to localization of hi-tech industries and research facilities of tenant companies. The project is supervised by the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow. http://technomoscow.com