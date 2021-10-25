Toddler Wear Market Consumer Trends and Factors Affecting Buying Decision, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Toddler Wear Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global toddler wear market is projected to reach USD 283.27 billion by 2025, according to new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Increase in the availability of wide range of wearables for the toddler owing to the increasing population is expected to boost the market for toddler wear during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Key Players:

Carter’s, Inc

Adidas AG

Benetton Group S.r.l.

The Gap, Inc.

Nike

Mothercare plc

American Apparel In

Cotton On

Diesel SpA

Dolce & Gabbana

Growth Drivers:

The rising consumer goods industry in the emerging regions of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is expected to boost the market growth. The manufacturers for the toddler wear are developing and launching new products to attract the consumers across the globe. These products are free from the harmful toxic chemicals which were used for manufacturing of the conventional clothing. Thus, the demand for organic, toxin-free and comfortable toddler wear is being generated at a greater rate. As the awareness regarding the usage of harmless products is being widespread, their demand is expected to surge in the upcoming years.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

According to the distribution channel, the offline segment held the major share of 79.37% during 2018. Various factors like an increase in the number of fashion stores for kids and the availability of toddler wear products at the stores are expected to drive further growth. The supermarkets and other stores are allocating space which is encouraging the consumers to purchase the products on the insistence of kids. This strategy being made by the manufacturers is driving the growth of the market.

The online channel of distribution is expected to grow at a faster pace in the forecasted years. The benefits like doorstep delivery, easy replacement policies, and warrantee facilitate the market growth. The manufacturers have started providing various offers, discounts, and attractive deals to boost their sales.

Product Outlook:

Apparel

Footwear

In 2018, the segment of apparel held the largest share of 72.96%. The latest launches of various cartoon apparel for toddlers are gaining popularity worldwide. Various innovative designs of animals, emojis, and slogans on children’s wear are being produced by the manufacturers which are expected to drive the demand shortly.

The footwear segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of more than 8% in the upcoming years. The emergence of various local players manufacturing children’s footwear in developing economies has caused a significant rise in the market share. These products are becoming popular due to their low costs and ease of availability even in remote locations.

Regional Outlook:

The region of North America is expected to hold a major share in the global toddler wear market. The retail sale of clothing in the U.S. is more than 15 billion USD per month. This increase in the revenue for the clothing sector is expected to drive the growth of the market for toddler wear.

Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 7.49% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Various brands such as Adidas and H&M are launching their retail stores to cater to the increasing demand in these regions. The rise in disposable income, increase in the willingness to spend on kids’ wear, attraction towards western brands, and preference for premium products are expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

