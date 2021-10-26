Redpoint Raleigh Lets Students Live Off the Beaten Path

Raleigh, North Carolina, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Raleigh is pleased to announce they allow students to live off the beaten path while remaining close to campus. The comfortable off-campus housing gives students a sense of independence during their college years.

Students choosing Redpoint Raleigh for their housing needs can choose between various floor plans, including three and four-bedroom units. These options are available in various cottage layouts with furniture packages offered for an additional monthly fee. Rent includes Internet access, trash disposal, and bus service to and from the nearby campus.

Redpoint Raleigh offers students a comfortable lifestyle with community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball courts, grilling stations, a game room, outdoor spaces, and various social events throughout the year. These events are open to residents and their friends. The pet-friendly community also offers a dog park to exercise students’ furry friends.

Anyone interested in learning about life at the off-campus student housing can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Raleigh website or by calling 1-919-766-2500.

Company: Redpoint Raleigh

Address: 10 Oakdale Dr.

City: Raleigh

State: NC

Zip code: 27606

Telephone number: 1-919-766-2500