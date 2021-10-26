Integrative Systems is Giving Away Free E-books, and Whitepapers About Customized Software and IBMi

Itasca, Illinois, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Integrative Systems is a Custom software development, IBM AS400, and .Net development services provider company. They have decided to give away free e-books and whitepapers to the customers about their technology and services. Integrative Systems is a silver business partner of IBM and has experience of more than twenty years in this domain. The technology services provider is a leading company in application modernization and business intelligence. The thought behind giving away free e-books is that it will develop more value to the customers worldwide.

Integrative Systems have 1000+ clients worldwide, and their solutions and services are focused on helping companies maximize their ROI.

As businesses find it hard to find solutions to minor and significant issues in their internal processing, this is a gift for such organizations. By preparing and sharing these e-books, Integrative Systems aims to address business challenges through respective offerings.

According to the CEO of Integrative Systems – “This is not any type of marketing promotion, but we are just focusing on making our relationship strong with our customers and business organizations.”

Integrative Systems strategy to help their clients utilizes some advanced software and client theories to learn more. The best part is that by having access to a business blog, clients will understand services. So, whenever any user wants digital documents, visit the website, search for the e-book or whitepaper page, and enter an email id to receive them in their inbox. The digital documents are absolutely free.

About Integrative Systems:

Integrative Systems is the company where customers get A to Z services and solutions about their IBMi needs, Custom Software Development, Dot Net Development, and JDA MMS services. This includes – strategy and planning, application modernization solutions, value-added services, and much more.

Integrative Systems help businesses take advantage of modern technologies, such as Web, mobile, open-source, and cross-platform, to improve business processing, ROI, and overall customer experience. Such expertise and services attract new customers from all around the world. Furthermore, companies can benefit from the expertise and experience gained by Integrative from serving globally.