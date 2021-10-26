Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Judges from Marvel, HBO, BBC, PBS, EMMYS, Rolling Stone, Grammys and more have announced the Top 25 Content Creators in New Media 2021 at The New Media Film Festival® in Los Angeles CA USA

The festival is designed to both discover and cultivate highly creative work from emerging and seasoned content creators by honoring stories worth telling. Showcasing emerging and established video and new media artists throughout the world, the New Media Film Festival® gives the global community the chance to experience the latest in technology and innovative storytelling.

Top 25 for 2021 by Title – Country – Category – Creator

Disappearing Stories – Russia – Mobile – Oleg Ageychev, Alexander Gornovsky

Boy Scientist – USA – Animation – Dr. Susan Lim

Myth – Australia – Art – George Maple

AI | LA Aritificial Ingelligence – China – AI – Carlo Christian Spano

Lead City – USA – Digital Comic – Eric Borden

Perspective – South Africa – Drone – Timothy Hay, Simon Mulholland

Adam’s Apples – USA – Feature Film – John Strasberg

Cheyenne – USA – Documentary – Rich Underwood

After the Lockdown – USA – Music Video – Joy Shannon

Colourful and Creative Liepzig – Germany – New Media – Martin Reiger

Loved Ones – USA – Pilot – Sam Coyle

Coffee with Karina, Don McLean on American Pie – USA – Podcast – Karina Michel

The Corona Mechanism – Qatar – Short – Al Jazeera Media Network

LIGO – USA – STEAM – Les Guthman

A Beautiful Brain in a Beautiful World – Canada – Student – Martin Thaw

Before I Knew – USA – Socially Responsible – Hans Augustave

Homindae – USA – VR – Brian Andrews

The Fash Life Series – USA – Web Series – Rebecca Hu

The Safe Shipment of Small Cargo – UK – Mixed Reality – Tizzy Canucci

Around the World in 80 Plates – USA – Snipler – FoodAllergy.org

Riders of the Purple Sage – USA – Trailer – Kristin Atwell Ford

Detention Adventure – Canada – TV – Joe Kicak

Peach Blossom – USA – Script – Cheng Yang

The Gliwensbourg Chronicles – France – Web Series Promo – Emilie Tommassi

Into the Polar Night – Arctic – Audience Award – Amy Richman

ABOUT: 1

Serving as the very first film festival to incorporate NFT’s, distribute micro-content, to screen AI created film, a holographic digital comic, to name a few, the New Media Film Festival® has continuously embraced the next steps in film technology as well as how film festivals as a whole are approached and formatted.

CONTACT:

Crystal@newmediafilmfestival.com

www.newmediafilmfestival.com

Los Angeles CA USA

Socials Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.