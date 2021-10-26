Leasing Commercial Property in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — If you are interested in leasing high quality commercial property in Killeen, TX, you should consider checking out the properties offered by John Reider Properties. The commercial properties offered are superior and well-maintained. They are equipped with modern amenities and features for the smooth operation of businesses.

About the Company 

The company is a reputed real estate firm that specializes in commercial sales and acquisitions, residential sales and purchases, leasing services and property management services. It begun its operations in 1995 and has since then ardently worked towards providing its clients with high quality services and products.

Commercial Property for Lease 

  • Commercial property for lease is provided on the company’s website in the form of an extensive online listing
  • The online listing provides important information pertaining to the properties such as amount of rent, area, number of offices, features and amenities provided, lease type and more
  • The features and amenities provided in the commercial properties include natural gas, spacious parking lots, built-in grease traps, impressive exterior finishes, tall lit pylon signs, standard lighting and electrical systems, HVAC, ADA style restrooms and more
  • The commercial properties on lease are ideal for businesses like nail salons, hair salons, chiropractor services, acupuncture, adult education, insurance, dental services, restaurants, health and fitness, etc.

Benefits of Availing the Company’s Services 

  • Outstanding customer care services
  • Affordable property management services
  • Friendly and helpful staff members
  • 24 hour access to online financial statements
  • Convenient modes of online payment
  • An active association with prestigious organizations such as BBB and Equal Housing Opportunity
  • Suitable for a variety of rental services
  • Provides high quality rentals
  • Provision of modern features and amenities
  • The rentals are strategically located for business success
  • Use of effective communication tools e.g. notifications, emailing, built-in messaging, etc.
  • Optimization of investment portfolios with the help of the latest web-based software
  • A user-friendly online portal for renovations, repairs and emergency maintenance

For more information about renting commercial property in Killeen, you can visit John Reider Properties at 455 E. Central Texas Expwy Suite 101 Harker Heights, TX 76548 or check out website at https://www.johnreider.com. You can also connect on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

