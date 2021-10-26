Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Market Top Players, Recent Development & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global baby shampoo and conditioner market is estimated to reach USD 6.8 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increase in the demand for baby care items along with growing birth rates is majorly contributing to market growth. Moreover, these products help in removing flakes and scalp infections on baby’s skin and body.

Key Players:

Johnson and Johnson

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unilever

Burt’s Bees

Beiersdorf

L’Oreal

Mothercare

Earth Mama Angel Baby

Growth Drivers:

Increase in number of working women professionals along with high literacy rate are also impacting positively to the growth of market. Working women professionals are the main consumer conditioners and shampoos. The product is possessing properties such as antifungal, anti-bacterial. These key factors about health are expected to drive the demand for baby shampoo and conditioner in the next few years.

It is observed that, the people prefer organic shampoos and conditioners as they do not contain harmful chemicals which are not good for the kid’s health. In addition, organic products are potent with herbal ingredients such as aloe-vera, cradle-crap, and anti-dandruff elements. These health benefits are boosting the demand for the product.

Manufacturers focus on these aspects to innovate the products and to influence consumer base. For instance, Johnson and Johnson offers head to toe shampoo and baby wash, which is primarily used majority of the hospitals in the U.S. It does not contain hazardous chemicals like paraben and phthalate. Presence of hazardous elements such as formaldehyde, phthalate in the shampoo may hinder the market growth. Product innovation and strict regulations are termed to raise large number of challenges for the manufacturers. Thus, the government regulations and greater influence of digital media is anticipated to impact the demand for the product.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

The online channel segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2025. In 2013, according to Moms and Media report, mothers are getting influenced by online retailers through internet buying. Furthermore, increasing penetration of digital media or e-commerce is one of the main reasons for the rise in online chains.

Type Outlook:

Organic

Non-organic

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of over 50% in the overall baby shampoo and conditioner market. The growth is majorly attributed to rising birth rates across countries such as India and China.

According to the National Statistics Bureau of China, over 17 million infants were born in 2016. Similarly, India according to a UN report, the population of India is 1.37 billion and is projected to grow over 270 million by 2050.

In addition, growing income levels of the middle-class age group along with the rising birth rate are fostering the market growth. The marketing and endorsement activities also play a vital role in gaining traction among consumers. In addition, companies offer various gift collections of baby care items. These gift collections are gaining high popularity and are gifted during birth celebrations and baby showers.

