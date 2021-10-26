Worldwide Integration & Orchestration Middleware Sales will Surpass Revenues Worth US$ 18,500 Mn by 2026-end

According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, global integration & orchestration middleware market is slated to reflect a splendid rise over the forecast period, 2017 to 2026.

Primarily propelled by surging demand for API management, rapid growth of digital transformation, and rapid adoption of cloud computing, the market will also be influenced by several other technological trends. Revenues from integration & orchestration middleware sales globally are estimated to reach approximately US$ 19,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Enterprise Managers Leveraging Opportunities that Emerged with Business Automation Software

Solutions for integration & orchestration middleware are likely to gain momentum with increasing innovation in internet of things (IoT), and growing demand for digitization. The evolution in the application programming interface (API), along with a relatively faster fundamental inclination toward cloud-based middleware will further flourish the market expansion. In a bid to remain competitive within the marketplace, enterprise managers are focusing on leveraging opportunities that emerged with the business automation middleware. In addition, burgeoning utilization of could to offer better agility is anticipated to create new avenues for innovations in the integration & orchestration middleware in the foreseeable future.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Middleware Type Integration Middleware

Business to Business Middleware

Event Driven Middleware

Managed File Transfer Software Sector BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Government

Other Sector Deployment Type Cloud-based deployment

On Premise deployment

Key market participants identified by the report include OpenText Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Covisint, Axway, IBM Corporation, SPS Commerce Inc., and SWIFT.

