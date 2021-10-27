NYCRUNS Expands Partnership Portfolio, Adds Columbia Care As Its First Cannabis Partner

BROOKLYN, NY, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — NYCRUNS, one of the fastest growing consumer health and wellness businesses and the organizer of the 10th annual NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon, today announced an expansion of their healthcare partnerships with the addition of Columbia Care to its growing roster. Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., providing products and services to support the health and wellbeing of many residents and communities in the numerous jurisdictions where it operates. They are the first cannabis-related partner for NYCRUNS, and will be prominently involved in the April 24, 2022 Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon, which will be the largest startup launch for an envisioned race.

“NYCRUNS and Columbia Care are naturally aligned in their shared commitment to health and wellness in Brooklyn. We are incredibly excited about this partnership and the ways that it will benefit both organizations” says Steve Lastoe, the founder and CEO of NYCRUNS, adding “we are very grateful for their support.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of this year’s event and to support our local Brooklyn community,” said Chip Walker, supervising pharmacist and the general manager at Columbia Care in New York City. “Our company’s roots are in New York and our sponsorship of these races is a demonstration of our commitment to wellness in more ways than just cannabis. We strive to be a strong community partner and look forward to supporting the runners as they take on the course.”

As a featured partner of the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon, Columbia Care will have a notable presence at the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon Expo, scheduled for April 21-23, as well as at a sponsored cheer zone in Cadman Plaza. Runners will pass Columbia Care’s Brooklyn dispensary – soon to be rebranded to Cannabist – along both race routes.

Currently on track for over 25,000 participants, the 2022 NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon will be one of the biggest running events in the city and one of the largest running events nationwide. An epic tour de force of Brooklyn, the race also strives to serve and support the residents and communities that make up the borough. This exciting new partnership is an important step in achieving that mission.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

ABOUT NYCRUNS

In 2022, NYCRUNS will produce approximately 30 running events for as many as 100,000 athletes. These events include our flagship Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon, the Newport-Liberty Half Marathon – one of the largest half marathons in New Jersey, and the storied Empire State Building Run-Up.

NYCRUNS races are accurately measured, electronically timed, and produced by a highly trained team of event and medical professionals. Our post-race festivals feature fresh New York bagels (with a shmear of course – this is New York), fresh fruit, and a vibrant atmosphere led by a great DJ.

Our goal is to give athletes the chance to win their race by providing them with the best possible experience from the time they register until the moment they see their finish line photos. In doing so, we want to be a relentlessly positive part of our customer’s lives; a meaningful partner to local businesses, local causes, and local runners; and a great employer to our diverse team of employees. NYCRUNS was built with these values in mind, and they guide us moving forward. We can’t wait to see you win YOUR race! www.nycruns.com.