A Healthier Smoking Culture Popularized By Herbal Shisha

Calera, USA, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Hookah smoking is one of the latest fashions that youngsters are rejoicing nowadays. Hookah is an old art of smoking tobacco through a single or multi piping container. With unique smoking features that create a characteristic sound, hookah has become popular because of the new organic flavors variants available in the market also known as herbal shisha.

Hookah and Its Cultural Chronology:

The hookah tradition began during the era of kings and queens and can be traced back to the Middle East. However, some discussions question about its origin in Persia or India, the hookah-smoking has become a newage fashion nowadays. From a cultural etiquette of the elegant and elite group of people, the hookah has entered the modern lifestyle of today‘s generation as a prominent social smoke.

A Widespread Millennial Trend:

The millennial generation is grabbing a great deal of social media popularity by holding on to the past culture of hookah smoking. A must-to-have “entertainment smoking”, hookah has entered into pubs and bars. From a wide range of products and flavors to choose from, flavored Tangiers hookah is one of the finest and premium tobacco blends that preferred by the millennial generation.

What are the benefits of hookah smoking?

The revival of elitist smoking fashion, hookah is considered as comparatively safer than any other kind of tobacco smoking: primarily due to which it is gained such popularity. The tobacco smoke passes through water in the hookah, which filters harmful ingredients.

Unlike, cigarette smoke, the smoke produced in a hookah is cooler and therefore does not burn the lungs. Besides, flavored herbal shisha is potentially beneficial to health since it contains natural ingredients.

What are the different types of hookah containers?

Innovation is the primary motivation for every business, hookah business has experienced a lot of changes in the recent period. There has been the arrival of newer and attractive hookah accessories, containers, charcoal, and flavors. From a variety of options to choose from, some of the hookah containers that are in demand include:

Hookah bowls

Hookah hoses

Hookah bases

Hookah trays

Hookah holders

Are there herbal and flavored hookah?

With nicotine-free and tobacco-free features, herbal flavored hookahs have become a healthier yet fashionable alternative to the traditional hookah smoking. Social smoke being the main attraction of hookah products, it comes in more than 50 natural flavors to suit every person‘s taste.

Unlike other low nicotine and tobacco flavored hookahs, the handcrafted Tangiers hookah has lured a lot of hookah lovers worldwide owing to its striking three features – high content of nicotine, caffeine, and tobacco. HookahSet offers an irresistible range of flavors which include some wild flavors like strawberry, jasmine, grape mint, pina colada, and maracuya and also some common flavors like orange, lemon, apple, pineapple, and others.