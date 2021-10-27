Cosmetic Preservative Market Value Chain Analysis, Vendor Landscape and Growth Prospects

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cosmetic Preservative Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Cosmetic Preservative Market size is expected to value at USD 458.8 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the shifting trend towards use of natural cosmetic products. High-end demand from Asia Pacific region, particularly from countries such as India, South Korea and China is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Preservatives are considered as a vital ingredient of cosmetics products due to minimize adverse effects caused by microorganisms.

Key Players:

Lonza Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland

Symrise AG

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Akema Fine Chemicals

Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Brenntag AG

Chemipol

Growth Drivers:

Additionally, preservatives help to curb contamination in case of the product utilization. Preservatives also help to enhance shelf life of the cosmetic product. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of cosmetic preservative industry over the forecast period. Shifting trend towards use of herbal cosmetics products owing to increasing awareness among general population regarding numerous benefits of products over the synthetic products is estimated to aggravate market demand for cosmetic preservative over the forecast period.

Additionally, rising female workforce and escalating demand for cosmetics and skin-care products is considered as one of the prominent growth factors in the recent years for the cosmetic preservative. Organic preservatives are largely utilized for production of the conventional cosmetics and skin care products due to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability.

Additionally, shifting focus towards the organic cosmetic and skin care products is expected to drive the market expansion as well. Organic cosmetic and skin products involving green solutions like that of naturally occurring raw materials for production of cosmetic preservative is estimated to expand market in the upcoming years.

Product Outlook:

Paraben esters

Formaldehyde donors

Phenol derivatives

Alcohols

Quaternary compounds

Organic acids

Application Outlook:

Skin & sun care

Hair care

Toiletries

Fragrances & perfumes

Makeup & color

Regional Outlook:

The cosmetic preservative industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in cosmetics sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the cosmetic preservatives market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising demand for cosmetics, increasing awareness associated with personal hygiene & cleanliness, growing disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

