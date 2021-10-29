Cisdem DVD Burner 6.2.1 Supports Burning Soft Subtitles and Renaming a Mounted Disc

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Christmas is approaching. To let users enjoy more a perfect application during the holiday season, Cisdem developers have been working hard to optimize its DVD Burner recently.

Cisdem DVD Burner is a DVD authoring program, making it easy to burn high-quality videos into DVD with a customizable menu.

The new version – V6.2.1 add some new features and fix the bugs.

“When you update to the latest version, you can choose to burn embedded subtitles to your DVD,” said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “These subtitles will appear in the DVD video in the form of hardcore subtitles.”

What’s New in Version 6.2.1?

* Can get the built-in subtitles of the video

* Can modify the name of the mounted DVD

* Add a prompt to limit the length of the DVD name

* Optimize the storage occupancy issue when importing a large number of videos

* Fix the inconsistent issue of the audio channel

* Fix the issue of being unable to change the title

Main Features

1. Create DVD from any source video

Cisdem DVD Burner can create movie DVDs from 3GP, AVI, DV, VOB, FLV, M2TS, MP4, etc. video files users collected to enjoy with home DVD players. It ensures users add many video files to it to burn into one DVD together.

2. Edit source video effects

The app provides many editing tools to beautify the added video. In addition, users can add embedded subtitles, external subtitles, and watermarks.

3. Create a DVD menu

Choose existing menu templates or DIY by themselves. Anyway, any elements in the menu like background images, text, buttons, etc. can be changed. And everyone can set the menu they made as a template.

4. Preview the result

There is a preview interface, showing how the DVD will be played on the DVD player after being burned. Make sure you’re happy with the results in the preview so you don’t waste the disc.

5. Support disc, DVD folder, and ISO

It can burn videos into any type of DVD disc format, directory folders containing DVD movie content, and ISO – an exact copy of the entire DVD.

Price and Availability

Cisdem DVD Burner V6.2.1 is available for download and purchase from https://www.cisdem.com/dvd-burner-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $49.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial here: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-dvdburner.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on multimedia including DVD Burner, utility, PDF and iPhone programs. The company is committed to building efficient Mac software that makes life easier and processes simpler. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.