Europe Polyurethane (PU) Market Vendor Landscape & Strategic Initiatives, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Europe Polyurethane (PU) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Europe polyurethane (PU) Market size is expected to value at USD 26.24 billion by 2024. The Europe polyurethane (PU) industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the stringent laws & regulations in regards to energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction. Rising investment by developed economies across Europe such as UK, Germany, Poland, and Sweden is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Huntsman Corporation

BASF

Vita (Group) Unlimited

Covestro (Bayer MaterialScience)

Nippon Polyurethane Corporation Ltd.

Foamex International

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Recticel SA

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/europe-polyurethane-pu-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The Europe polyurethane market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. Polyethylene is largely used to produce polyurethane (PU) foam and structural foam, which is majorly used in various construction activities. Growing popularity of the polyethylene foam is credited to the factors such as lightweight, durability, heat resistance, and a closed-cell material composition. Polyethylene is widely used in the packaging of delicate products, and automobile parts, thus fostering market value, in the recent years.

Rigid polyurethanes has also witnessed substantial growth in the last couple of years owing to increasing adoption as a structural material. Rigid polyurethanes has also displayed important properties such as toughness, lightweight, and resilience. Rigid polyurethanes also provide protection against chemical reactions and moisture effects thus making it an ideal choice for various application such as building & product insulation.

Product Outlook:

Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Flexible Polyurethane Foam

Polyurethane Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Polyurethane Elastomers Sprayed Polyurethane Elastomers Cast Polyurethane Elastomers



End-Use Outlook:

Furniture & Bedding

Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Regional Insights:

The Europe polyurethane (PU) market is divided into developed economies such as UK, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Sweden. Germany has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in building & construction industry, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure. Italy is predicted to hold major market share in the Europe polyurethane (PU) industry with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as UK, Sweden and Poland are anticipated to lead the Europe polyurethane market with strong economic growth, well-established socio-economic climate, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the Europe polyurethane (PU) industry are Covestro AG, Huntsman Co., British Vita Ltd., BASF Group SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Ellsworth Co., Stepan Co., IMCD N.V., and Archway Sales, Inc.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/