Protein Shampoo Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope, 2025

The global Protein Shampoo Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global protein shampoo market size is expected to register revenue of USD 2.5 Billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 6.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of hair related disease like scalp psoriasis, and dandruff and hair loss among the millennial population.

Key Players:

L’Oréal S.A.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever plc

Shiseido Company, Limited

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

Atlantic Coast Brands

Keratin Complex

Pure Biology Products LLC

Klorane

Keragreen Canada

Growth Drivers:

Growing skin and hair issues like alopecia areata, hair loss, dry scalp, and dandruff have increased demand for various personal care products like shampoos. A study by the American Academy of Dermatology stated that around 80 million of the overall population suffered from the problem of hair loss. Thus, rising concerns due to dust and nutrients deficiency are anticipated to boost the demand for protein-rich shampoos during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Rising cases of psoriasis are also expected to act as a boon in the market growth for protein-rich shampoo. For example, the National Psoriasis Foundation of the U.S. stated that around 2-3% of the overall population between the age group of 15 – 50 years have suffered from this disease. Thus, the increasing prevalence of this disease is expected to boost the demand for protein shampoo that can act as a preventive measure against this disease.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drugs

Convenience Stores

E-commerce Portals

In 2018, the segment of supermarkets & hypermarkets held the highest share of around 35% across the global protein shampoo market. A variety of retailers like Target, Walmart, SPAR, and Aldi have started launching stores across major countries like Germany, U.S., U.K., India, and China. Thus, the rising number of such stores in urban areas is anticipated to boost the sales of products like protein-rich shampoos in the upcoming years.

The segment of the e-commerce distribution channel is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This can be associated with rising preference among buyers regarding the usage of smartphones and the internet for online shopping. Moreover, an increasing number of e-commerce platforms are expected to positively impact the market growth for protein shampoos in the upcoming years.

In addition, manufacturers have started selling their products through their official websites. This has helped them to cater to the consumers residing in remote locations across the globe. Moreover, external factors like doorstep delivery, availability of a wide variety of products for comparison, and hassle-free return policy are anticipated to boost the sales for personal care products like protein shampoos during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Regional Insights:

In 2018, North America held the highest share exceeding 30% of the global protein shampoo market. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of dandruff and hair loss among consumers. In addition, manufacturers have started producing a variety of products as per the rising trend among the millennial population. For instance, dry shampoos have been launched which would help the users to clean their hair even with less quantity of water. Moreover, protein-rich shampoos help in reducing the damage and color loss to the hair on its frequent washing.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with rising awareness among the millennial population about maintaining personal health and hygiene. The key players in this market have started launching several products for customer engagement across developing countries like India and China.

