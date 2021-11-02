New Holistic Mental Health Counseling by Basilmind

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — We are excited to launch a holistic approach to mental health through Basilmind. We think that approaching many aspects of mental health rather than one is a great way to provide lasting effects of treatment.

This can include one or more ways of change like yoga, nutrition, acupuncture, intense physical workouts, and of course the main one mental health concerns.

If you face issues like but not limited to anxiety, chronic stress, depression, multiple personality, bipolar, OCD, PTSD contacts us for a free consultation. In this consultation speak to our psychologist about your day, your issues, experiences that trigger your mental health. Don’t worry we’ll help you figure things out even if you feel you don’t exactly know what’s the issue. It’s what we do. Then we’ll connect you to the best psychologist/psychiatrist based on your needs, someone who specializes in a specific mental health issue.

We also provide child development treatments for children with speech difficulty, memory& behavior issues.

Basilmind believes mental health is equally important as physical health and found it their responsibility to bring a holistic approach to overall wellness of people. They are a team of highly qualified and dedicated professional who created a platform to connect clients with experts in Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Psychotherapists, Hypnotherapists, Career counsellors, Special educators, Occupational therapists, Speech therapists, Physiotherapists, Reiki healers, Nutritionist, Yoga and mindful trainers with immense knowledge and skills who understand and guide you through a complete confidential and healthy support system. They have developed many ways to approach client’s concerns such as types of counselling, Child development methods, Institutional wellness and Corporate wellness.

