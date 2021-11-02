For Soccer Ventures Announces Topps, 47 Brand, Umbro Among Partner Lineup for FootyCon, November 10

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — For Soccer Ventures (FSV) today announced the lineup for FootyCon, a soccer and lifestyle digital festival taking place exclusively on the NTWRK app at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10.

FootyCon was founded by Curtis Brown and Ben Hooper to unite the diverse communities of the sport of soccer through art, fashion, and culture. The festival on NTWRK will bring together consumers from around the globe and give them access to exclusive products as well as the chance to engage with cultural tastemakers, personalities, and players with deep ties to the sport.

“We’re thrilled to reveal the lineup for the inaugural FootyCon festival,” said Heath Pearce, Chief Creative Officer at FSV. “We know fans of the game and its culture will connect and engage with the creators and brands that are participating and we’re excited to host a great event with NTWRK.”

As part of the announcement, Topps was also revealed as the exclusive collectible partner of FootyCon. Topps and FootyCon will collaborate and feature unique content and exclusive giveaways to fans from its Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, and Bundesliga collections during the buildup to the festival and the event itself.

“Topps is excited to partner with FSV for their inaugural FootyCon festival,” said Emily Kless, Topps Communications Manager. “FootyCon provides a unique opportunity for football fans to connect from anywhere in the world, and we’re proud that Topps trading cards are featured as the medium in which to unite creators, brands and fans alike.”

NTWRK presents FootyCon – Festival Lineup, Nov. 10

47 Brand – Premier sports lifestyle brand founded in Boston, Ma. that uniquely melds sport and style.

Angel City FC – Angel City Football Club is a member of NWSL and will take the pitch in Spring 2022 in Downtown Los Angeles. Angel City seeks to set higher expectations on and off the pitch through equality and impact. This is a different way of building a sporting club where mission and capital can coexist and make positive change in the community.

The Black Star Initiative – The Black Star Initiative has been developed to accelerate the growth of soccer in Black American communities and to increase access and opportunity in the sport at the grassroots level, while celebrating and amplifying the diverse Black soccer culture.

Bumpy Pitch – Purveyors of gourmet soccer culture.

Fan Ink – Fi Collection is an official licensed premium football (soccer) inspired lifestyle collection, with a focus on head-wear and accessories that express our passion of the sport and club.

FC Dorsum – F.C. Dorsum is a Los Angeles based brand conceptualized around a fictitious football club to fill the void between football and fashion.

Kicks to the Pitch – Kicks to the Pitch represents the future of soccer through sneakers, fashion, music and art.

LA Galaxy – The most celebrated and decorated club in Major League Soccer. From uniting a city in ’96 through winning five MLS Cups, the Galaxy have made a lasting impact in the global game and united Angelenos for over 25 years.

LAFC – LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC’s ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise, and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology, and media.

NR – Heritage Italian sports brand rooted in style and soccer.

Oakland Roots – Oakland Roots Sports Club seeks to harness the magic of Oakland and the power of sport as a force for social good. Whether on the pitch, in the stands, or within the community, Oakland Roots will represent our one-of-a-kind city with passion, pride, and commitment to all things Oakland.

Umbro – Umbro founder Harold Humphreys believed that style was a performance advantage – if you look smart, you play smart – a belief we retain today, combining stylish and technical team and street wear with a professional service for all.

Venice Beach FC – Venice Beach Football Club is a community of dreamers, drifters, nobodies and somebodies; home to champions, rising stars, beach bums, and everything in between.

Additional participants in FootyCon will be announced at a later date.

About For Soccer Ventures

For Soccer Ventures (FSV) is a new media company, leading a collaborative movement to connect brands and platforms to the diverse American soccer community through immersive storytelling, properties, activations and strategic services. Uniquely positioned within the industry, the company’s mission is to advance soccer in the United States, both on and off the field. FSV’s host of capabilities and properties are aimed at putting the fan and player first. FSV’s current properties and investments include Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union, Alianza de Futbol, Black Star Initiative, FootyCon, The Association, JUGOtv, YSC Academy, YSC Sports, APL Leagues and Tournaments, Best Soccer Show Podcast, Orange Slices Podcast, and the FSV Soccer Influencer Network.

About NTWRK

Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Ad Age’s Hottest Brands, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where “entertainment meets e-commerce” (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto “Shopping At The Speed of Culture,” NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience and access for Gen-Z and millennial consumers.