DOUGLAS MANUFACTURING ANNOUNCES NEW WEBSITE LAUNCH

PELL CITY, AL, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Douglas Manufacturing, based in Pell City, AL, has launched a new website that enforces their mission to provide customers with the best experience possible, even in the digital realm.

The new website provides users with an enhanced experience with easier navigation and better access to important documents and products. Users will now be able to find safety information and product specifications faster and easier than ever before.

Other important new features include an updated news section, allowing customers to stay up to date with company, industry news and new product releases. Additionally, new contact options make it easier than ever to ask questions and find the best products for your conveyor operations needs.

“At Douglas, we are committed to conveying innovation every day, and in that spirit, we are pleased to launch our brand new website. We designed the new site specifically with our customer’s needs in mind,” states Paul Ross, President of Douglas Manufacturing. “The clean and updated design is easier to navigate and provides fast access to detailed information about our products, as well as information about how we can help make your conveyor operations safer and more profitable.”

For more than 40 years, Douglas Manufacturing has provided companies all over the world with quality conveyor parts and solutions from its headquarters in Pell City, AL and distribution centers in Dallas, Texas and Rockford, Illinois. Our diverse portfolio of components and engineered systems include pulleys, idlers, impact beds, magnetic separators and more. Our success is measured in our commitment to our customers, the industry and innovation.

To learn more visit: https://www.douglasmanufacturing.com/.

For more than forty years, Douglas Manufacturing has codified its legacy as a leader and innovator in the conveyor industry. Douglas is on a mission to maintain its status as a recognized leader and continue to help our customers make their conveyor operations safer and more profitable.

