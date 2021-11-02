Beauty & Personal Care Surfactants Market Trends and Share by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 02 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the beauty and personal care surfactants Industry. Latest report on the global beauty and personal care surfactants market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The beauty and personal care surfactants Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

Detailed overview of beauty and personal care surfactants Market

Changing market dynamics of the beauty and personal care surfactants industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Competitive landscape of beauty and personal care surfactants Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-beauty-personal-care-surfactants-market/request-sample

The global beauty and personal care surfactants market size is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion, by 2025, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing consumer awareness about haircare and skincare products is expected to increase the demand for the product in the next few years. Additionally, growing buying power of customer across the developing regions is also boosting the market growth.

The increasing surfactant applications in the beauty and personal care sector owing to its benefits are expected to bolster the product demand. Moreover, increasing income levels especially the middle-class group is encouraging customers to look after high-quality skin and hair care products.

Furthermore, the growing demand for the anti-aging and beauty care products is also contributing to the market growth. For example, in 2018, BASF has launched new products with the addition of natural and organic ingredients. In addition, the growing trend of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the market.

The product has high demand in North America owing to rising awareness about personal grooming products in the region. Moreover, the increasing demand for skin care and hair care solutions in Asia Pacific is also attributing to market growth. Asia Pacific skincare market is projected to exceed at CAGR of over 6.4% and is estimated to attain USD 90.1 billion by 2025.

Some of the companies for beauty and personal care surfactants market are:

BASF, Kao Corporation, Akzo Nobel, Clariant, Stepan Company, Croda International, and Evonik Industries.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com