Demand Of Crude Tall Oil Market, Growth Analysis, Latest Trends And Forecast Till 2028

Crude Tall Oil Market: An Overview

Crude tall oil is a unique type of “oil” with properties that differ from common edible and non-edible oils. The term crude tall oil comes from the Swedish word “tallolja” which means pine oil.

Crude tall oil is the third most abundant chemical by-product in a Kraft mill after lignin and hemicellulose. Crude tall oil is a co-product of the paper pulping procedure used by many Kraft mills. Tall oil soap (raw rosin soap or rosinate) is collected from the Kraft industries and then acidified to make crude tall oil.

Global Crude Tall Oil Market: Segmentation

Globally, the crude tall oil market is segmented on the basis of distillation process, application and end use.

On the basis of the distillation process, the global crude tall oil market is segmented as:

Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA)

Tall Oil Heads

Distilled Tall Oil

Tall Oil Rosin

Tall Oil Pitch

On the basis of application, the global crude tall oil market is segmented as:

Painting and coatings

Inks & Toners

Adhesives

Vehicle Tires

Hygiene commodities

Substitutes for antibiotics

Mining

Chewing Gums

Electronics

Papermaking

On the basis of end use, the global crude tall oil market is segmented as:

Metalworking

Building & Construction

Chemical

Electronics & Electricals

Mining Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Automobile

Crude Tall Oil Market: Dynamics

The demand for crude tall oil is increasing due to growing demand for low-cost and environment-friendly crude oil to be used in various value-added products. Fluctuating prices of fuels and limited resources are diverting chemical companies’ attention towards crude tall oil,

which is eco-friendly and is produced as a by-product during the pulping process in the paper and pulp industry. Most Kraft pulping mills sell their waste streams to chemical companies, which further process this waste into value-added products.

The growth of the global crude tall oil market depends on the growth of the global wood pulping sector. Different applications of crude tall oil in various industries are expected to boost the demand for crude tall oil during the forecast period.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global crude tall oil market are:

Citec Group Oy Ab

Ingevity Corporation

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Forchem Oyj

Kraton Corporation

Pine Chemical Group

Songchuan Pine Chemicals Co. Limited

Meridian Chemicals LLC and

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Crude Tall Oil Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to dominate the crude tall oil market by the end of 2028. Europe is the second largest crude tall oil market and expected to grow more due to the renewable energy directive of the European Union. EU’s ‘Renewable Energy Directive’ wants all EU members to confirm that at least 10% of their transport fuel comes from renewable sources by 2020.

This directive can work as a key driver for the growth of the crude tall oil market in Europe during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness remarkable growth in the crude tall oil market during the forecast period.

China and ASEAN countries are expected to witness significant growth in the crude tall oil market due to their well-established paper and pulp industry. By considering the countries which having high production of crude tall oil, Scandinavia is on the fast rank followed by USA and Russia.

Crude tall oil is a blend of various elements, such as fatty acids, resin and other neutral materials and forms water-in-oil mixtures and stabilizes mud systems at high temperatures. Crude tall oil can be further refined using separation process to segregate it further into TOFA (tall oil fatty acid), tall oil rosin and distilled tall oil. Crude tall oil finds many usages in chemical and fuel industries due to its cost-effectiveness and the fact that it is less harmful to the environment.

