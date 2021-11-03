Panchmukhi Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata offers Various Aircraft for Medical Repatriation

Kolkata, India, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — The condition of health services is not very satisfactory in the country; people keep wandering in their cities for good treatment. Then they scrambled towards larger cities to access better medical help. The need for the Ambulance in Kolkata was fulfilled smoothly by Panchmukhi Air Ambulance Service. They provided specialized medical transportation for the covid-19 patients, maintaining all the protocols and safety required.

The Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is one of the most demanded services in the critical time of patients. We provide speedy and comfortable service without any delay. Time is the most efficient feature in any medical transportation, so we render on-time medical evacuation of patients. We have transported more than hundreds of patients to date. We have recorded one of the least mortality rates during transportation. We provide the most effective and plausible service in your critical time.

Panchmukhi Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati: Types of Air Ambulance Offered Depending on Needs of Patient

The Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati offers enviable medical transportation service to the patient in need of critical care. The condition of each patient is not the same, so depending on the need of the patient, we provide various air ambulance services to them. In the case of critical patients, we need more equipment and a medical team, but in the case of normal health issues, we don’t need advanced medical equipment. To avail them of the required service we have classified different types of service offered by us. For each service, we render different kinds of aircraft. The different services given by us are air ambulance service, dedicated air ambulance service, and air escort medical transportation service.

The use of helicopters has been rarely seen in the Air Ambulance from Guwahati. They are used for emergency lifting of the patient from the accident area and reaching them to the critical care center. A most common drawback of any helicopter is that they are noisy, made to cover short distances, and somehow unreliable for emergency medical transportation. When there is a need of transporting the patient urgently from the accident site to the hospital, then they are the only option but in other cases, they are of very little use. Even in the cases of emergency, it is preferred to use fixed-wing aircraft having a superior approach. They are available in different sizes depending on the need and flight distance from the accident area.

If you require an emergency Air Ambulance Services in Kolkata & Delhi, then stop your search because Panchmukhi Air Ambulance Service provides stunning service in the field of medical transportation of the patient. They provide equal care to each patient transporting through our air ambulance service.