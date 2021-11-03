All About Round Bars and Their Uses

What are Round Bars?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Round Bar is a long, cylindrical metal bar that is exactly what it sounds like. Round bar is available in a variety of metals, including hot rolled or cold rolled steel, stainless steel, aluminium, alloy steel, brass, and more, and in a wide range of diameters from 1/4′′ to 24”. Manan Steels & Metals is one of leading Round Bar Manufacturers in India. Stainless steel round bars are extremely corrosion resistant. The stainless steel can withstand high levels of acidity and can be used in chlorinated or alkaline conditions.

Steel Round Bars come in two types: hot rolled and cold rolled. Hot rolled round bar is commonly utilized in construction situations where a perfect finish and precise dimensions aren’t required. Cold rolled round bars, on the other hand, are utilized for applications that require a superior surface polish and precise dimensions.

Types of Round Bars & Rods

Round Bars & Rods Application & Uses

Round Bars used in Roofing Industries

Hex Bars used in Switchgear Industries

Bright Bars used in Heat Exchangers

Round Bars used in Instrumentation

Stainless Steel Bars & Rods used in Metallurgical Industries

Black Bars used in Oil and Gas Industries

Nickel Alloy Bars & Rods used in Pharmaceuticals

Round Bars & Rod used in Power Plants

