Build an E-Commerce Website with Endertech and Boost Your Online Sales by 3x

Endertech’s e-marketing strategies include SEO, social media marketing, behavioral targeting, conversion optimization techniques, and much more. In this blog post, we’ll look at how to build an ecommerce website step by step from start to finish, including picking your perfect platform for online shopping as well as adding all the other crucial components required for success.

Why create an ecommerce website with Endertech?

Below, we have listed some benefits ecommerce websites provide:

New market acquisitions

With an ecommerce site built by us, you’ll be able to reach out and expand your business into other markets. You can increase sales by offering products in different currencies, languages, shipping destinations, etc.

Create unique shopping experiences

An ecommerce site allows you to give an enhanced customer experience with features like one-click ordering for returning customers or the ability to save payment details securely online without having to enter them every time a purchase is made.

Strengthen your brand

With ecommerce sites provided by Endertech, we make it easy for shoppers from all over the world to find and buy what they need quickly while reinforcing your company’s strong image of professionalism and trustworthiness at each step of their journey through purchasing on your website.

How to build an ecommerce website step-by-step with Endertech

Every site we build is unique. However, ecommerce sites usually go through the following stages when they are being developed by one of our e-Commerce experts.

Selection of your perfect ecommerce platform

The first thing we do is to select which ecommerce platform is best suited for your business. There are several options, such as Magento, Shopify, and Drupal ecommerce.

Purchasing a domain name

The next step is to purchase your ecommerce website‘s unique address (URL). Whatever you choose as the main keyword for your ecommerce site, this should be available in all country-specific top-level domains (.com .net .org, etc.).

Picking your ecommerce theme

We then move on to choosing an ecommerce template that best suits our client’s needs. It is essential not only to look at how it looks but also to think about what type of functionality would make sense for both visitors and administrators alike – especially if there are special requirements that will need development work done further down the line or customized layout coding required to fit the ecommerce theme.

Customizing your ecommerce template.

Building an ecommerce website is a lengthy process that includes many steps. Once the ecommerce template has been chosen, it’s time to customize all of its areas so that they are tailored towards your company goals and product offerings.

Adding your products

It can be done by uploading new files or importing existing ones from external sources such as Google Drive or Dropbox – depending on how extensive the catalog will be. You will also need to upload any extra information about each item in terms of images, descriptions, etc., set up different sorting functions (e.g., price range, categories) for ease of navigation when browsing through all available items online.

Setting up payment options

Your ecommerce website needs to provide customers with the option of paying for their purchases by credit or debit cards – therefore, setting up payment gateways becomes a necessity.

Sorting out your shipping settings

The next step is to decide how you are going to ship your ecommerce products. The options include shipping ecommerce products by air, land, or sea.

Previewing, testing, and publishing your ecommerce website

Preview the ecommerce store once it’s done before actually launching it online to avoid any last-minute issues that could arise from unknown bugs on some pages, etc. You can also opt for professional e-store hosting services (which Endertech offers!) with a reliable web host if you are unsure how to go about this process yourself.

Conclusion

