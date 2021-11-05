ExpertBells has launched Private Limited Company Registration Services in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking for private limited company registration in India, then a good news for you is that ExpertBells has announced private limited company registration services in India. Therefore, you can entirely rely on ExpertBells as they will assist you with all the technicalities like private limited company registration online process.

Their professional team of CA (Chartered Accountants) and CS (company secretary) will provide all the relevant information related to a private limited company registration such as document requirement, fees, process, registration certificate, name availability, etc. They deal with every single point of interest of these requirements like finding a form with the registrar of companies for company incorporation, certification of different documents, finding forms for an appointment, resignation of directors, and paid up share capital.

On the announcement of Pvt Ltd Company registration services, the CEO of ExpertBells Priyanka Chelani, said, “Businesses particularly small must register a private limited company as it is the most acceptable form of business amidst small, medium and large business in India. Small businesses need funds and investments for their business growth and expansion. Raising money in the form of debt or equity is effortless for a private limited company”.

An ExpertBells representative said, “We will assist small businesses with our experienced team services according to their needs professionally and straightforwardly that makes your work faster. ExpertBells is the fastest growing company registration service provider in India. They offer Pvt Ltd, LLP, public limited company, one person company registration, and many others.

For private limited company registration, there are certain documents needed such as PAN card of directors, passport size photo of directors, Electricity of water bill, copy of aadhaar card or voter ID of directors, copy of rent agreement for rented property, copy of property papers for owned property and landlord NOC.

ExpertBells not only helps businesses with the process of Company Registration but also helps them post the registration of your private limited company. Besides, they also help them with ironing out other important formalities like Pan/Tan, Gst registration and Gst Filing, applying for service tax registration and DSC (Digital Signature Certificate).

About ExpertBells:

ExpertBells is the leading online portal for various kinds of company registration including private limited company registration in India and Procedure of Converting Pvt Ltd Company into Public Ltd Company. The company is dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs and small businesses to easily start and grow their businesses at reasonable costs. Apart from company registration, the company provides a wide range of services including trademark registration, copyright filing, and many others at very affordable prices.