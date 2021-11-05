Citrus Pectin Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2019 to 2029

‘Clean-label’ is gaining traction among fruit pectin companies, as evolving consumer demand creates growth opportunities. Fruit pectin companies are focusing on widening their product portfolio, while disseminating information about the positive impact of fruit pectin on consumer. These insights are according to a latest research study by Fact.MR. A summary of the report is available upon request.

According to the study, demand for fruit pectin is growing across a range of industries, including bakery, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and food supplements. End-use industries are replacing some of the traditionally used materials to include more organic and healthy products in their offerings. Demand for fruit pectin is witnessing impressive y-o-y growth as a result of this.

The use of fruit pectin is witnessing an increase, especially in fillings and toppings. Demand has been significant for citrus pectin, and apple pectin. In fact, according to research, global consumption of fruit pectin reached 10,000 tonnes in 2018. The gains were led in part by evolving consumer preferences as well as FDA’s guidance that certain non-digestible carbohydrates be termed as dietary fibers.

Applications of fruit pectin is growing extensively in jams, jellies, and confectionaries. Manufacturers using fruit pectin as an ingredient are touting the health benefits of their products to appeal to a wider consumer base. According to the report, in terms of citrus pectin source, oranges continue to be the preferred fruit, on the basis of their availability and ease of formulation. In addition to oranges, tangerines and mandarins are the other widely used fruit pectin globally. Europe continues to be one of the most lucrative markets for fruit pectin, with two-fifth of global citrus penetration in 2018. The clean label and natural food trend is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of fruit pectin market in Europe.

Segmentation

A detailed forecast on the citrus pectin market has also been offered by analysts, who have categorized market forecasts in terms of likely scenario, conservative scenario, and an optimistic scenario regarding production and sales of citrus pectin during the forecast period. The study also exerts details on aspects impacting pricing strategies of manufacturers of citrus pectin. Segmentation based on the most attractive sites of the citrus pectin market has been provided in the form of a table in the report.

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa Product High Methoxyl Pectin

Low Methoxyl Pectin Source Oranges

Tangerines/ Mandarins

Grapefruit

Lemon and Lime Application Jams & Jellies

Beverages

Bakery Fillings & Toppings

Dairy Products & Frozen Desserts

Confectionery

Meat & Poultry

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food

Pharmaceutical

Personal care & Cosmetics

