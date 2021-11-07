How is the Textile Industry Generating Demand for Decabromodiphenyl Ether

The global decabromodiphenyl ether market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% and estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 400 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). Flame retardant materials such as decabromodiphenyl ether are slowly gaining traction from various industry sectors such as textiles, plastics, automotive and electronic components. Long term ignition resistance is the principal contribution of decabromodiphenyl ether.

The ever expanding polymer and electronics sectors to meet customer requirements is indirectly fueling demand for high performance chemicals, such as decabromodiphenyl ether. Decabromodiphenyl ether is also playing an important role in the formation of insulation materials which is expected to broaden product usage in the forthcoming years.

Key Takeaways of the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Study

During the forecast period (2019-2027), North America is expected to garner maximum share in the global decabromodiphenyl ether market, closely followed by U.S. and Canada. The region will grow 1.4x during the aforementioned period

Increasing construction activities in the area will result in the use of decabromodiphenyl ether products as they are used in commercial-grade carpets, pipes and duct elements such as duct coverings or insulation, thus boosting industry growth in the region

Europe’s market demand for decabromodiphenyl ether is led by Germany, the UK, and France. Increasing demand for workforce and increased demand for mobility will improve the region’s automotive industry

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region within the global decabromodiphenyl ether market with a growth rate of over 5%. The burgeoning demand for organobromines is a result of the growing need for zinc-bromine batteries

China has the largest manufacturing base of electronics in the world. The significant growth in the electronics segment was recorded by electronic products such as smartphones, TVs, wires, cables, etc. The country not only serves the domestic electronics demand, but also exports electronic production to other countries

Key Segments Covered

Purity Grade

83% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether

97% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Material

Polyolefin Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Polyvinylchloride Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Polyurethane Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Polypropylene Decabromodiphenyl Ether

A Shift Towards Non-halogenated Materials Wintessed among Manufacturers

The global decabromodiphenyl market is consolidated in nature with few competitors holding the top shares. Presently, the major manufacturers of decabromodiphenyl ether are, Intertek Group PLCM, Jiangyin Suli Chemicals, Tosoh Corporation and others. Competitors involved in the decabromodiphenyl ether market are facing several restrictions from government and environmental unions regarding transactions related to trade of decabromodiphenyl ether. As government bodies demand the use of less toxic materials, a slow shift towards non-halogenated materials is becoming the norm.

