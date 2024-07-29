Driving Innovation: Small Molecule CDMO Market Outlook

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Industry Overview

The global small molecule innovator CDMO market size was estimated at USD 48.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.21% from 2024 to 2030. Key drivers for this growth are increasing pharmaceutical R&D investment, growing demand for small molecules, and rising incidence of cancer & age-related disorders. Biological drugs are more expensive than small molecules. Hence, growing demand for cost-effective drugs is expected to further support market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted on global economy in 2020 and caused an ongoing impact on various industries. However, the market for contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) witnessed a positive impact due to this pandemic. CDMOs played an important role in meeting the needs of pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and other end-users during this crisis. Overall, pandemic boosted market demand for small molecule innovator drugs. With the growing demand for outsourcing by pharma companies, heightened demand is observed in post-pandemic scenario.

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global small molecule innovator CDMO market based on application and region:

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Small Molecule API

• Small Molecule Drug Product

o Oral solid dose

o Semi-Solid Dose

o Liquid Dose

o Others

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Stage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Preclinical

• Clinical

o Phase I

o Small

o Medium

o Large

o Phase II

o Small

o Medium

o Large

o Phase III

o Small

o Medium

o Large

• Commercial

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Customer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Pharmaceutical

o Small

o Medium

o Large

• Biotechnology

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Cardiovascular disease

• Oncology

• Respiratory disorders

• Neurology

• Metabolic disorders

• Infectious disease

• Others

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o South Korea

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Piramal Pharma Solutions

• CordenPharma International

• Wuxi AppTec

• Cambrex Corporation

• Recipharm AB

• Pantheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

• Lonza

• Catalent Inc.

• Siegfried Holding AG

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Labcorp Drug Development

Key Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Company Insights

Key parameters affecting the competitive nature of the market include acquisition, geographic expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches.

• In September 2022, WuXi STA inaugurated a new sterile lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation development and manufacturing facility at its Wuxi city campus. The integrated drug product platform CRDMO provides a full range of services, including solid-state development, pre-formulation, and clinical to commercial drug product manufacturing.

• In June 2022, Lonza inaugurated a new clinical phase development and manufacturing facility in its small molecules site in Bend, Oregon. It is dedicated to manufacturing bioavailability-enhancing spray-dried dispersion (SDD) finished dosage forms and drug product intermediates.

