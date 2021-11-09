Increase in Incidence of Gastrointestinal Cancers to Act as Growth Levers for Endoscopy Ultrasound Market

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market size is done based on a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental modelling approaches such as patient-level data or disease epidemiology for any key indications , number of procedures and install base analysis for any equipment to obtain precise market estimations for the base year as well as in historic data analysis. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain Endoscopy Ultrasound insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analyzed to derive data at a global level. Specific factors/parameters are considered related to the individual Endoscopy Ultrasound market and quantified with insightful rationale.

Increasing prevalence of diseases across the globe is generating huge demand for advanced healthcare system. As a result, more and more technologically advanced medical devices are being employed to aid medical Practitioners and professionals in medical setups. Sales of Endoscopy Ultrasound devices are soaring rapidly.

The Demand analysis of Endoscopy Ultrasound Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Endoscopy Ultrasound Market across the globe.

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global endoscopy ultrasound market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, procedure, technology, application, end-user and region.

Product

Endoscope

Ultrasound Probe

Ultrasonic Processor

Imaging Systems

Needles

Accessories

Procedure

Upper EUS

Lower EUS

EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration

Others

Technology

Radial Scanning

Linear Scanning

Application

Oncology

Upper GI Oncology

Lower GI Oncology

Pancreatic Conditions

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Technological Innovation in Medical Devices Revolutionizing the Healthcare System

The medical device industry is a heterogeneous, innovative and dynamic sector. From telemedicine to artificial intelligence, robotic surgery and 3D printing, technology is revolutionizing the healthcare industry.

The intersection of healthcare and technology has led to numerous advancements in medical devices. New age medical technology has transformed the way doctors and patients participate and interact with each other. Introduction of advanced medical devices such as drug-device combinations (DDCs), preventive and predictive equipment’s, self-care devices is completely transforming the medical world.

Increasing investments by public and government bodies inhealthcare sector is positively impacting the Endoscopy Ultrasound market. Governments across the globe are introducing various initiatives to strength the medical device sector with major emphasis on research and development (R&D).

Endoscopy Ultrasound manufacturing companies and healthcare service providers have started offering personalized patient care and access to complete end-to-end medical device products and services. They are focusing on developing and enhancing product prototyping and minimizing operation cost.

With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic the sales of Endoscopy Ultrasound witnessed a huge upsurge and the trend is likely to continue in the future.

