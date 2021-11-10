Market Projected To Witness A Double-Digit CAGR During 2031

Vitamins and derivatives help provide skin protection, lightening, hair protection, and also enhance the nutritional value in food products. These key factors are driving the use of vitamins and derivatives in the personal care and food & beverage sectors. Vitamins and derivatives are also used in the animal feed industry. Vitamin C and E derivatives are mostly used in animal feed as a source of antioxidants.

Vitamin B is widely used in beverages as it gives instant energy. Over 10% of vitamin B is present in energy drinks. Manufacturers are also making healthier snack items that are rich in vitamins that give instant energy.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=380

According to a revised report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vitamins and derivatives market is estimated to account for over US$ 24 Bn in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.7% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The United States is expected to account for nearly 94% of the North American market in 2021, owing to increased consumer demand for vitamins and derivatives.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Brazil is estimated to hold nearly 39% of the Latin America market share in 2021, aided by the ease with which raw materials can be obtained.

The United Kingdom is one of the potential markets for vitamins and derivatives in Europe, accounting for more than 17% value share, owing to surge in demand from the nutraceuticals industry.

Tablets of vitamins and derivatives will hold 17.4% of the market in 2021 on the back of easy availability and solubility.

Vitamin B reflects 25.7% of the market in 2021 owing to superior nutritious benefits in food & beverages.

“With growing demand for vitamins and derivatives, key players are focusing on providing products that are high in vitamins that the human body requires. Numerous brands are clearly labelling the percentage of vitamins present on their product labels,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=380

Market Segments Covered in Vitamins and Derivatives Industry Research

By Product Type Vitamin B Vitamin D Vitamin E Vitamin C Vitamin A Other Product Types

By Target Group Vitamins and Derivatives for Adult Women Vitamins and Derivatives for Adult Men Vitamins and Derivatives for Elders Vitamins and Derivatives for Children

By End-use Industry Dietary Supplements Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Other End-use Industries

By Form Vitamin and Derivative Tablets Vitamin and Derivative Capsules Vitamin and Derivative Powder Vitamin and Derivative Oral Liquids Vitamin and Derivative Gummies and Soft Gels



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=380

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: