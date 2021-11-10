Tea-based Skin Care Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 10 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Tea-based Skin Care Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Tea-based Skin Care Industry. Latest report on the global Tea-based Skin Care market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Tea-based Skin Care Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global tea-based skin care market size is projected to touch USD 278.4 million by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of tea-extracts in skincare products is driving the growth of the industry. The presence of vitamin B, antioxidants, vitamin E, caffeine, folate, manganese, magnesium and potassium in tea-extracts helps in keeping the skin hydrated, reducing the occurrence of acne, clogged pores, eczema and signs of aging.

Facial care segment dominated the market with more than 65% of share in the total revenue. Mist, toner, sun screen, mask, moisturizer, serum, cleanser, face cream, and cleanser are some of the popular products of this segment. Increasing preference of consumers towards organic and natural products is anticipated to drive the growth of the tea-based skincare market.

Asia Pacific region dominated the market with over 30% of share in the total revenue in 2018.India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China are the major markets in this region. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. A significant rise in vegan population in countries like Italy, Germany, Iceland, U.K., Poland and Sweden is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market.

Some of the companies for Tea-based Skin Care market are:

L’Oreal S.A.; Schmidt’s Naturals; ArtNaturals; Avon Products, Inc.; Unilever; A more pacific Corporation; 100% PURE; SkinYoga; Lu Ming Tang; Natura & Co; and Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd.

