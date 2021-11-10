Smart Harvest Market: Europe is Projected to Account for the Largest Market Share by 2023

The smart harvest market is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2023, from USD 9.0 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period. The rise in population has led to increased food demand, which in turn has led to increased pressure on farmers to increase yield and area harvested for various crops. However, global labor shortage in agriculture is one of the major factors leading to loss of yield due to improper maintenance and farming practices. To cater to this issue, farmers are highly adopting farm mechanization and other smart agriculture techniques to optimize their crop yields.

Harvesting is one of the important phases of farming and requires great amount of bending and lifting through manual labor. Additionally, labor shortage affects the overall yield output. To cater to this issue, manufacturers have introduced autonomous harvesting robots that harvests fruits and vegetables with little or no human intervention. Although majority of the manufacturers have harvesting robots in the testing phase and are designed to harvest limited fruits and vegetables, however, these smart harvest robots are expected to launch in the market for sales during the forecast period, with enhanced functionalities. With increasing labor shortage and need to reduce labor costs, the demand for smart harvesting robots is projected to be high and witness highest growth during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share by 2023

The European smart harvest market is estimated to be the largest by 2023, while the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow as the fastest-growing region from 2018 to 2023. Europe and North America also host the largest concentration of manufacturers in the smart harvest industry, with major industry leaders maintaining their operations in the region. The strong agriculture sector in the region and increasing dependence on technology is expected to bolster prospects for the smart harvest market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Deere & Company (US), Smart Harvest Ltd. (UK), Dogtooth Technologies (UK), Harvest Automation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Root AI (US), Abundant Robotics (US), Iron Ox (US), Agrobot (Spain), Energid Technologies Corp. (US), FFRobotics (Israel), Vision Robotics Corp. (US), Metomotion (Israel), AVL Motion (Netherlands), and Harvest Croo (US). These players are undertaking a strategy involving new product development and launches, and divestments to improve their market position and extend their core competitive advantage.