Agricultural Films Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, and HDPE), Application ((Greenhouse Film (Classic Greenhouse, Macro Tunnel), Silage Film (Silage Stretch Wrap), and Mulch Film (Transparent or Clear Mulch)) and Region -Global Forecast to 2026″, The Agricultural Films Market is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 11.5 billion in 2021.

Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=741

Protective films that are placed over soil, cover greenhouses, and wrap fodder are called agricultural films. Growing agricultural productivity has led to increased demand for these films. Agricultural films help in reducing soil erosion, maintain soil temperature, suppress the growth of weeds, and protect the soil against UV rays.

LLDPE is the largest type segment of the agricultural films market. APAC was the largest market for agricultural films in 2020, in terms of both volume and value. Factors such as global focus on increasing agricultural output and increasing demand from the dairy industry will drive the agricultural films market.

“EVA is projected to be the fastest-growing type for agricultural films market between 2021 and 2026”

EVA is a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl-acetate used in agricultural films. It lowers the melting point of PE film and offers advantages such as softness, flexibility, clarity, barrier properties, resistance to crack & stress, waterproofing, resistance to UV radiation, and optical and mechanical properties. The mechanical strength of EVA film depends on the content of vinyl acetate. Higher the content of vinyl-acetate, lower is the film’s permeability to gas and moisture. Owing to these properties and features, EVA films are suitable for greenhouse and mulching applications.

“Mulch Film is projected to be the fastest growing application in agricultural films market between 2021 and 2026.”

Mulching is a practice of covering the soil/ ground to provide favorable conditions for plant growth and development and for efficient crop production. Mulch in technical term means “covering of soil.” While natural mulches such as leaf, straw, dead leaves, and compost have been used for centuries, the advent of synthetic materials has altered the methods and benefits of mulching. In comparison to other mulches, plastic mulches are completely impermeable to water. Therefore, these prevent direct evaporation of moisture from the soil, thus limiting water loss and soil erosion over the surface. Therefore, mulching plays a vital role in water conservation. Mulches are further classified as black mulches, transparent or clear mulches, and others. The high growth is owing to increasing crop protection with limited land available for farming. Moreover, the color of mulch films is expected to have a significant effect on the growth of certain crops. For instance, tomato responds more to red mulch in comparison to others. Red films also reduce blight in plants.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Agricultural Films Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=741

Browse in-depth TOC on “Agricultural Films Market”

210 – Market Data Tables

67 – Figures

250 – Pages

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the agricultural films market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific has dominated the global agricultural films market. This dominance is attributed to the massive agricultural growth and increased demand for food in key countries such as China and India. Increasing population and rising per capita intake of food exert pressure on the agricultural output. The area under cultivation cannot be increased due to a decrease in arable land. Thus, the practice of controlled agriculture is essential to cater to the demand of the region’s rising population. The demand for agricultural films is growing, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Thus, the markets in these regions are expected to register higher growth in comparison to other regions.

The growth in APAC is mainly attributed to the region’s rising population. In addition, demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region due to economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets. Agricultural films manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is currently the strongest regional market. China is the leading producer and consumer of agricultural films in the region. India is an agriculture-based economy. Increased cultivation is meeting the rising food demand of the population. Due to the depleting arable land, the need for controlled agriculture has increased. Thus, the demand for agricultural films has grown. In Japan, crops cultivated in greenhouses fulfill the demand for vegetables and flowers.

The key market players profiled in the report include Berry Global Inc. (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Coveris (Austria), The RKW Group (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), AB Rani Plast OY (Finland), the Dow Chemical Company (US), Grupo Armando Alvarez (Spain), and Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece).

Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=741

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com