Honey Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Honey Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global honey Market size is estimated to reach USD 14.4 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding health benefits linked with the consumption of honey products is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the product is also used as alternative to artificial sweeteners.

Request a Sample Copy of Honey Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/honey-market/request-sample

The food & beverage segment dominated the market with a share of over 71.0% in the year 2018. The harmful effects of consuming sugar added products are mainly contributing the segmental growth. The increasing trend of flavors and taste in food is expected to bolster the product demand.

Moreover, the key players in the market focus on acquisitions, new product development to maintain competitive advantage over it’s competitors in the overall market. For example, in 2019, Wales hilltop has introduced different range of honey products. These factors are anticipated to encourage consumer to look for organic and natural ingredient enriched products instead of sugar content foods.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecasted period, between 2019 and 2025.The key manufacturers in the market are spending high on apiculture technologies and new product development. For instance, in 2019, New Zealand Honey Co., has introduced new honey products in Manuka honey category. This a key factor fueling the high growth rate over the forecast period in the region.

Key players in the honey market include Beeyond the Hive; Oha Honey LP; Barkman Honey LLC.; Dabur India Ltd.; Capilano Honey Limited; and New Zealand Honey Co.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, online channel demand was attributed to over 410 kilo tons in the global market.

Based on the honey marker segmented by application, personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.3% during the forecasted period.

Europe honey market is projected to attain honey demand of 1.1 million tons by 2025.

Access Honey Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/honey-market

Honey Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com