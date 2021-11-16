Orases Named One Of The Best Mobile Application Developers Of 2021 By Digital.com

Frederick, Maryland, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Orases, a custom software and mobile application development company, was recently named by Digital.com as one of the best mobile application developers of 2021. Digital.com selected the top sixteen best mobile application developers nationwide, in which were listed in alphabetical order. Orases was exclusively recognized on the list for its excellent maintenance, support, security and compliance offerings that accompany its services.

Digital.com selected Orases as one of the best mobile application developers due to the company’s ability to offer unique and innovative mobile application development services to organizations across several industries. Orases has an extensive history of developing a range of mobile applications, including lifestyle applications, social media applications, journalism applications, and mobile-friendly websites, among many others. Only companies that have demonstrated a high level of expertise and possess proven technical competencies, such as Orases, are selected for awards through Digital.com, including their awards for web hosting, website builders, eCommerce platforms and email marketing services.

This recent award adds to the list of awards Orases has previously received from Digital.com, including the Best Mobile App Developers In Washington D.C. 2021, which was the award preceding the Best Mobile App Developers Of 2021. Digital.com also mentioned Orases in their lists for Best Custom Software Developers In Washington D.C. 2021 and Best Web Development Companies In Washington D.C. 2021 — both of which Orases is eligible to receive their respective nationwide awards.

About Digital.com

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

About Orases

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Frederick, Maryland. Founded in 2000, Orases has become a trusted provider of custom software, website and mobile application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to their client partners. Orases can be contacted by phone at (301) 756-5527 or by visiting their website at https://orases.com/. Their offices are headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane in Frederick, MD 21704.

