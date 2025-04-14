Ultra-Supercritical Boilers: The Future of High-Efficiency Power Generation

Power Plant Boiler Market Growth & Trends

The global Power Plant Boiler Market size is expected to reach USD 32.48 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. Rising demand for electricity is expected to propel the sector growth. The global population is increasing at a robust pace and likely to reach 2.2 billion by 2050. Moreover, the increase in population has led to rapid urbanization, especially in the developing countries. As per the United Nations World Urbanization Prospects, it is estimated that the urban population, which was 30% of the global population in 1950, is projected to reach 66% by 2050.

The growing urbanization has led to a rise in power consumption. To cope up with the rising power demand, governments across the world are on the lookout for various alternatives to boost power generation capacity. For instance, the government of India is offering power generation subsidiaries to operators to generate power through biogas. The government offers nearly USD 30 thousand per MW. The subsidy is valid only for the boiler manufacturers and steam turbine producers. Such initiatives are likely to produce modest demand for boilers over the forecast period.

Netherlands-based BDR Thermea acquired ECR International in 2016 to expand the company’s existing product portfolio in the North America market via the latter’s distribution network. Key vendors analyzedin the report are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC); Siemens AG; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; and General Electric (GE). Mergers and acquisitions continue to form an integral part of the market growth.

Curious about the Power Plant Boiler Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Power Plant Boiler Market Report Highlights

Pulverized fuel combustion process led the market with a revenue share of 54.8% in 2023.

Subcritical technology segment dominated the market with 73.9% of the total revenue in 2023

The ultra-critical technology segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period

Coal held the largest market share of 37.2% in 2023, as it remains a dominant global fossil fuel resource, with significant reserves in countries such as China, India, the US, and Australia

Asia Pacific power plant boiler market dominated the global power plant boiler market with a revenue share of 54.2% in 2023

Power Plant Boiler Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global power plant boiler market report based on process, technology, fuel type, and region:

Power Plant Boiler Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pulverized fuel combustion

Fluidized bed combustion

Others

Power Plant Boiler Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Subcritical

Supercritical

Ultra-critical

Power Plant Boiler Fuel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Petroleum

Nuclear

Natural gas

Coal

Renewables

Power Plant Boiler Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Power Plant Boiler Market today and explore key data and trends.