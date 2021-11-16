CHETU FOUNDATION MAKES $10,000 DONATION INTENDED FOR LOCAL SUNRISE POLICE DEPARTMENT’S COMMUNITY POLICING INITIATIVE

Plantation, Florida, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Today, the Chetu Foundation, the non-profit subsidiary of the global custom software developer, Chetu, celebrated National First Responders Day with a $10,000 check presentation ceremony intended to help support the local Sunrise Police Department and its community policing initiatives.

Committed to supporting first responders in the South Florida area, the Chetu Foundation – for the second year in a row – has made a $10,000 donation in support of those who make up the local emergency services. Last year, the foundation helped support the Plantation Fire Department that was grappling with lower-than-usual donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with Chetu expanding into its new headquarters in Sunrise, Florida, the intended recipient is the Sunrise Police Department, which will be looking to allocate the funds towards their community policing programs.

“With the city of Sunrise now our new home, we are honored to be able to once again support the local first responders that work tirelessly to ensure our safety and continue to serve on the frontlines as we seek to end this pandemic,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Helping our local communities remains a core tenet of the Foundation, and we are thrilled to be able to support our new community and those that give so much to local residents.”

The check presentation ceremony, which was held at Chetu’s new headquarters, located at 1500 Concord Terrace in the Sawgrass International Corporate Park, featured opening remarks from representatives of the Chetu Foundation and was attended by Major Captain Keven Sweat of the Sunrise Police Department, who accepted the intended donation on behalf of the department, and the mayor of the city of Sunrise, Michael J. Ryan, who provided thanks to Chetu and welcomed them into the city.

Founded with the focus to improve childhood wellbeing and support local communities, the Chetu Foundation continues to help the company’s employees give back and support charitable initiatives and humanitarian relief efforts around the world.

